Wimbledon 2019: Johanna Konta cruises to victory in straight sets over Ana Bogdan

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 // 02 Jul 2019, 21:22 IST

Konta in action against Bogdan

Johanna Konta got her campaign at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships off to a great start as she recorded a well-deserved 7-5, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan on Court One at the All England Tennis Club.

Prior to this clash at the greens, the duo recently met where they made their round of 16 match in Rabat a fierce battle. In the end, the Brit found a way to dictate during two points of the match that easily gave her the victory.

One of the most reknowned competitors from Great Britain, the 28-year old had the complete backing from her home crowd right from the start of the game. With her semifinal finish in 2017 a benchmark for her campaign this season, the British number one was certain to give Bogdan a run for her money.

Quite contrary to a one-way battle that was on the cards for Konta, she found herself in a fast hot contest with both smoothly holding serve against one another. After the first two games that saw them challenge one another on serve, they each found comfort in serving out games quickly.

They went along in fine fashion, only losing a point occasionally before Konta played for the set with Bogdan hoping to hold for fifth consecutive serve. She gained the chance to play towards a tiebreak but Konta had other ideas.

As the service returned to her grasp, she blasted out to hold in the 11th game before pressing with all she had for the break that awarded her the first set, ending the set in 47 minutes. While there was one clear winner, the stats between the two were very much even with the difference coming through the Brits' 17 winners, despite having more than a dozen and a half errors against the Romanian.

"It could be the start of something big"@JohannaKonta beats Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-2 on No.1 Court to progress to the second round in 85 minutes#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5XaDPaKLy0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2019

The second set followed a similar template as the first with Konta challenged by Bogdan who needed something special to get back in the match. The Brit wasn’t going to give it to her but surprsingly, failed to find the break.

They went through five games on serve until the British number one found her opportunity to break the Romanian. Consolidating the break gave Konta a 5-2 lead to pressure Bogdan to fall on serve in the eighth game.

Bogdan saved two match points and forced deuce with Konta but it only took a break before the power of the 28-year old got her across the line to finish off the game in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The adventure for the British number one will continue as she faces Katerina Siniakova in the second round.