Wimbledon 2019, men's singles final: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, Preview and Prediction

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 8 // 13 Jul 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Top-seed Novak Djokovic will be looking to defend his title in Sunday's final.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's respective paths to the 2019 Wimbledon final have been eerily similar.

Both former champions stumbled in the early rounds, dropping sets against unseeded opponents, following which they had tricky semifinal matches, coming out on top against hard-hitting Spaniards in four sets. They have also, on occasion, played an uncanny error-prone game.

They've also shown the ability to quickly recover from setbacks. Djokovic showcased this in his semifinal against Roberto Bautista Agut, while Federer did the same against Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has looked the more vulnerable player thus far though. He was quite agitated during his semifinal contest with Bautista Agut, making uncharacteristic errors off both wings, especially in the second and third sets. He would be looking to get back to his consistent best in the final against Federer.

The Serb is at his best when he engages in long rallies from the baseline, making full use of his ever-reliable backhand. He has done that quite well thus far whilst also making use of his slice and dropshots to varying degrees of success.

Federer is in pursuit of a record-extending 9th Wimbledon title.

Federer, on the other hand, will be looking to take control of points by moving forward to the net.

The Swiss has the edge in terms of craftiness and variety of shots, but he possesses a losing record against Djokovic at the All England Club. The Serb has come out on top in two of their three previous encounters in Wimbledon, including the 2014 and 2015 finals. He has also beaten the Swiss in eight of their last 10 matches and definitely enters this contest as the favourite.

However, Federer has the ability to turn things around. He has also played at a higher level in this tournament thus far and that could hold him in good stead heading into this encounter.

Prediction: Roger Federer in four sets.