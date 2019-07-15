×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer in titanic tussle to claim 16th Grand Slam title

Nitish Kapur
CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    15 Jul 2019, 17:10 IST

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a titanic tussle that lasted nearly five hours.
Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a titanic tussle that lasted nearly five hours.

July 14, 2019, will possibly be remembered as a day when sports triumphed with all its might. Just like the ICC Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand, the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer turned out to be an absolute nail-biter.

The clash between the two tennis superstars lasted nearly five hours. After five sets of excellent tennis, Federer's attempt to secure a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title was halted by the World No. 1, who saved two match points to seal his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th Major. 

With this emphatic victory, Djokovic became the first player since 1948 to win the Wimbledon men's singles final after being down match point. Previously, America's Robert Falkenburg was the only player to have won Wimbledon after being down match point. Falkenburg had saved three match points against Australia's John Bromwich in 1948, eventually triumphing 7-5 in the fifth set.

Coming back to yesterday's encounter, Federer belied his age to produce some sublime tennis and feature in the longest ever men's singles final in Wimbledon history.

Federer remains the only player to have defeated Djokovic at all four Grand Slams, while the Serb too can boast of a similar feat, having defeated the Swiss at all four Majors. That alone sums up how intense the rivalry between these two legends of the sport is.

After the match, Federer compared this loss to the one suffered at the hands of Rafael Nadal in 2008, saying:

"You try to forget, try to take the good things out of this match. Similar to '08 maybe, I will look back at it and think, 'well, it's not that bad after all.' For now it hurts, and it should, like every loss does here at Wimbledon.
"I think it's a mindset. I'm very strong at being able to move on because I don't want to be depressed about actually an amazing tennis match. My children won't be excited with the plate, they would be more excited with that golden thing. But it is all good, back to being a dad and a husband.

Federer will now be looking to put this defeat behind him and focus on the rest of the year. The US Open will present an opportunity for him to win his 21st Grand Slam. However, prior to that, he will play in the Cincinnati Masters, where he was beaten by Djokovic in last year’s final.

Tags:
2019 Wimbledon Serbia Tennis Switzerland Tennis Roger Federer Novak Djokovic Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Singles Final: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Estimating the significance of Novak Djokovic’s 2019 Wimbledon Title
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon Finals 2019 : Novak Djokovic writes history yet again | longest wimbledon final ever
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon day 7th : Highlights : Roger Federer | Novak Djokovic 
RELATED STORY
ATP: Roger Federer | Novak Djokovic | Serena Williams | Which Tennis Players Earned The Most $ In 2018?
RELATED STORY
10 all-time Tennis greats and the trophies missing from their cabinets
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019 : Novak Djokovic reaches Wimbledon finals
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer at 2019 Wimbledon Championships: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 times tennis players imitated other players
RELATED STORY
5 shocking defeats suffered by Roger Federer in 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us