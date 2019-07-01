Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Vs Philipp Kohlschreiber, Round of 128, Preview and Prediction

Niranjan Deodhar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 // 01 Jul 2019, 10:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic(L) and Philipp Kohlschreiber

In an interesting and slightly tricky first round match-up, the defending champion at Wimbledon and 15-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic meets Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in their Round of 128 clash at the All England Club as part of Wimbledon 2019.

Djokovic has enjoyed an incredible run since the start of Wimbledon last year and has not only won all the three Grand Slams from the Wimbledon 2018 to Australian Open 2019, but has also clinched the ATP Masters 1000 titles at Cincinnati and Shanghai in that period.

However, following his stupendous journey at the Australian Open earlier this year where he recorded his 15th overall major, Djokovic has gone off the boil a little bit ever since and would be looking forward to return to his winning ways yet again at the upcoming Wimbledon.

Djokovic and Kohlschreiber have already met each other thrice in 2019 with the former leading their tally 2-1 for the current year. In their overall head to head record, the two have faced each other on 12 occasions and the Serb has dominated their duel with a win-loss record of 10-2 against his name so far.

In their only meeting on Grass before, Novak Djokovic won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 when he stood on the opposite side of the net against the German at Wimbledon back in 2015, in what was an opening round contest.

Novak Djokovic

Just as his rival Rafael Nadal, the World No.1 has not played in any competitive tournament on grass in the lead up to the Wimbledon this year and should be fresh and well-rested after an exhausting clay season as he hopes for a positive build up to his third slam of the year.

The 35-year old Kohlschreiber, who is a veteran himself has succumbed to lower ranked players in the very first round both at Stuttgart and Halle in the build up to the Wimbledon and if not a victory, would at least hope for an inspired, a much-improved performance in his upcoming first round clash against the defending champion at Wimbledon.

Even though he has just won a single title at Madrid following his triumph in Australia earlier this year, Novak Djokovic is well-known for raising his game when it really matters the most, especially at Grand Slam level tournaments.

Advertisement

One expect nothing less from the World No.1 when he steps out on the Centre Court in his journey towards the title defense at the upcoming Wimbledon.

In his opening clash against the German, the Serb cannot afford to be complacent and his opponent can be slightly tricky and dangerous as well if he manages to snatch a set. The defending champion should be cautious, especially since he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells earlier this March.

Djokovic’s performance against Kohlschreiber in their first round contest can give us a fair indication of how well he is playing after a break and a slight insight about his chances of winning a title at the upcoming Wimbledon as well.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.