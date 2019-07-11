Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer, a memorable clash on the cards?

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be facing off in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2019

After a hiatus of eleven years, Rafael Nadal and his arch-nemesis Roger Federer will face off against each other in the Wimbledon 2019 semi-final in London. The World No.2 Rafael Nadal thrashed Sam Querrey in straight sets, whereas Federer had to battle from a set down to win his quarter-final clash against Kei Nishikori.

Nadal and Federer last played at Wimbledon in the epic five-set thriller during the final in 2008 which Nadal won 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (8-10), 9-7, breaking Federer's dominance on the grass. It was dubbed as one of the greatest matches in tennis history.

Head-to-head

The two legends have faced each other 39 times, with the rivalry 24-15 in Nadal's favor. They last played in the Roland Garros semi-final this year, a game which the 'King of Clay' won in straight sets.

However, Federer holds a 2-1 advantage on grass, with all their grass courts encounters being at the Wimbledon final (2006,2007,2008).

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard has been in sublime form and has lost just one set en-route his semifinal clash. Nadal will have to be wary of Federer's serve-volley game as the eight-time champion will aim to shorten the points. The World No.2 will have to play aggressively from the baseline and serve wide into the court to expose Roger's backhand side. Nadal last triumphed at the green lawns in 2010 and he will be looking to notch up a 3rd Wimbledon title.

Roger Federer

Roger aiming at a record 9th title!

The World No.3 has comfortably sailed till the semifinal stage and will be looking to avenge the brutal loss he suffered at the hands of Nadal in the French open semifinal. The Swiss maestro has the game to trouble Nadal on grass and his huge serve will cause problems for his opponent. The 37-year-old will have to cope up physically if the match goes down to the wire.

This might be the last time both the greats would slug in out against each other on the Centre Court. The showdown has driven the expectations of the tennis fraternity and it would be intriguing to watch who steps closer to have a shot at another title.