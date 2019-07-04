Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Round of 64, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV Schedule and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 48 // 04 Jul 2019, 19:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Steamrolling into the second round of the 2019 Wimbledon championships, 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal stands at the verge of facing a tricky opponent. Nadal cruised past Japanese Yuichi Sugita in straight sets in his first round match.

When the draws were released for Wimbledon, one could see that Nadal had not been handed an easy draw given the fact that he would have to meet Nick Kyrgios in the second round itself. After Kyrgios overcame a thrilling first-round match against fellow Australian Jordan Thompson that lasted five sets, he set up a date with Rafa Nadal.

There is a lot of mostly bitter history that this duo share as almost every match of theirs has been a point of drama. With Nick Kyrgios, outbursts and unpredictable play is definitely on the table which often tends to upset Nadal. The two might share a cordial relationship but the Spaniard's style of play is in sharp contrast to that of Kyrgios. In fact, no other player in the circuit at the moment possesses that right blend of talent and volatility that Kyrgios displays through his tennis.

The 33-year old Nadal was once shown the doors to the grass court Grand Slam when a feisty and young Nick Kyrgios had launched on the scene and ousted the Spaniard in their only meeting on grass. Kyrgios had the last laugh after an epic 6-7, 7-5, 6-7, 3-6 encounter at the Round of 16 stage during Wimbledon 2014.

Nadal and Kyrgios have shared the court 6 times so far and each has been victorious thrice against each other. Only recently in February 2019, Kyrgios flustered Nadal by serving underarm cheekily and getting the better of the 18-time Grand Slam Champion over an intensely dramatic set final at the Mexican Open.

With so much of history brewing between them, it will be quite the sight to see how Kyrgios manages to unsettle the calm of Rafael Nadal, if at all. There is no telling with Kyrgios where he will take the match and Nadal has to be on his toes throughout the match if he hopes of inching towards a third Wimbledon win.

Unless Kyrgios manages to pull off a dramatic upset like he did in the last and only grass court meeting of the duo, it should be Nadal avenging his 2014 loss today.

Here's all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Advertisement

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [3] Rafael Nadal v Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court at 8:50 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon Youtube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the tournament and highlights.

2019 Wimbledon Schedule, Latest news, and Updates: Sportskeeda