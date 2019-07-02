Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Lloyd Harris Round of 128, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more

There is literally a score of history impatient to brim over as Roger Federer opens his campaign for a record 9th title on the hallowed grounds of Centre Court, Wimbledon today. It has been 21 long years on the trot where Federer has been frequenting the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at SW19.

No other player, be it in the men's or the women's draw has participated in this Grand Slam for 21 consecutive years, let alone being victorious 8 times as a pro tennis player. Federer is now just a few matches away from playing his 100th match at the Big W.

Just a month shy of turning 38, Federer is constantly proving that he still has a lot of steam left in him by giving rather shockingly impressive performances during the clay season, complete with a semi-final finish at the French Open against the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal.

On the grass court matches at Halle, Federer looked stodgy and careless during the initial rounds and was made to survive a couple of scares. However, the Swiss maestro was quick to recover his usual graceful style of waltzing on the grass and comfortably won a 10th title at Halle.

Riding on the confidence of having won just a week ago, Federer has every ammunition required to defeat the 22-year-old unseeded South African, Lloyd Harris. The past twelve months has been exciting for the Cape Town-born Harris, as he has moved up the rankings by 100 places. However, Harris is still a budding player and lacks resilience. Possessing an aggressive style of play nevertheless, the 22-year-old will have to be consistent today if he desires to minutely perturb the King of Grass on his favorite ground.

The first day of Wimbledon brought a lot of surprise tidings with Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka being shown the door and the magical triumph of 15-year-old Cori Gauff against her idol, Venus Williams.

With so much drama already taking place in one day, it is safe to assume that the second day would follow a similar suit. Roger Federer should not have much trouble setting aside the challenge from Harris, given the Swissman's current form. Unless the Wimbledon-debutant has any surprise tricks up his sleeve, we are in for another Roger Federer masterclass on Centre Court today.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v Lloyd George Harris on Centre Court at 6:45 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon Youtube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the tournament and highlights.

