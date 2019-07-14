Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Finals, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV Schedule and more

We have traversed two incredibly dramatic and equally thrilling weeks in the lawns of the All England Club to finally arrive at the end of the fortnight that will find a champion to the 2019 Wimbledon crown.

Nothing about the final today boasts of an unfamiliarity- the two opponents chalked out to face off today have played each other 47 times in their career already. World Number 1 Novak Djokovic scraped through to the finals of the Wimbledon Championships by putting up a strong, effective game whenever needed.

Djokovic is the defending champion here and is on the quest for a fifth title. Roger Federer, on the other hand, has grown up treating the Wimbledon grass courts as his "home turf" and is vying for a record ninth title.

After the glorious Federer versus Nadal semi-finals that had all the traits of being termed as a final match in itself, Roger Federer rekindled another old rivalry when he qualified for the finals to face Djokovic.

Needless to say, the 32 year old Serb is the fittest player on tour and is quite the formidable opponent. Federer, a few weeks shy of turning 38, is into his 12th Wimbledon final and has been playing exceptionally well too. Having won a 10th Halle Open title in the run-up to Wimbledon, Roger Federer has done his homework well and the match against Rafael Nadal was enough evidence to that.

In a rare sighting, Federer was the one to come out on top in most of the rallies exchanged during the match and unleashed his improved backhand to tame the fury of Nadal. However, Novak Djokovic demands a different ballgame altogether. The Serb is an extremely disciplined player and knows the tricks to defeat Roger on his favourite turf.

In fact, Djokovic leads their grass court head to head at 2-1. The Serb has defeated Federer in the two Wimbledon finals they met at in the successive years of 2014 and 2015.

The statistics aren't all that great ahead of this match and heavily sides with Djokovic but it will be a foolish deed to undermine the powers of the King of Grass. Federer is in his vintage form and his shot-making skills are still as magical.

With Djokovic leading 25-22 in their head to head and Federer having defeated the Serb way back in the round-robin stage of the ATP Tour Finals in 2015, Roger has a difficult task cut out in front of him. Both players have dropped sets coming into the final and given the quality of tennis the two stars have exhibited in the tournament so far, it won't be a matter of surprise to see this stretch over five sets.

There is a lot of history at stake today when the two giants of the sport meet at Centre Court. Federer, if he maintains his seething form can be ruthless as an opponent. Djokovic, if he manages to play those unbelievable shots by covering impossible distances in between points, is going to be a major threat.

The final promises to be a nail-biter and is undoubtedly set to manifest into a classic for the ages!

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [1] Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at 6:30 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.