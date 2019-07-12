Wimbledon 2019, Semi-final: Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Preview and Prediction

Novak Djokovic(L) and Roberto Bautista Agut

While there is a colossal hype around the blockbuster second semifinal between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, an intriguing and slightly unpredictable encounter awaits us in the other semifinal. Novak Djokovic takes on the spirited Roberto Bautista Agut in the first semi-final at the Championships, Wimbledon.

The World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who was denied his second ‘Nole Slam’ when he was stunned by Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals at Roland Garros, appears to have regained his mojo. He has looked his dominant, invincible self, dropping just a set during his journey to the semi-final.

David Goffin fought with resilience, courage and determination in the first set against the Serb, but the latter was way too good for the upbeat Belgian.

Djokovic stormed past Goffin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2, in just under two hours at the Centre Court to stay in the race for his fifth Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic, who is also the defending champion, has a chance to emulate Roger Federer and legends of the past, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg, to bag five or more titles at the All England Club.

On the other hand, Djokovic’s opponent Bautista Agut is living his dream at Wimbledon so far this year and is about to make his first ever Grand Slam semi-final appearance of his career when he steps out on the Centre Court on Friday.

Roberto Bautista Agut

The Spaniard went past the quarterfinal hurdle in a comprehensive manner this time around and perhaps eyes the biggest win of his career so far when he steps out on the Centre Court to face the World No.1.

Head to head record

On the ATP tour, Novak Djokovic has faced Roberto Bautista Agut on ten occasions so far. The Serb leads over his Spanish rival by a convincing margin of 7-3.

However, on previous two occasions when these two have met, the upbeat Spaniard has found a way to upset Djokovic at Doha and Miami, earlier this year.

At the Grand Slam Majors, Djokovic leads their duel 3-0 following his four-set victories over the Spaniard at French Open 2016 and 2018 and the US Open 2015.

Though the two have squared-off for 10 times in the past, their upcoming Wimbledon semifinal meet is their first ever battle on grass.

While Djokovic and Bautista Agut are of nearly same age, the former is an all achiever and is not at all a stranger to such big occasions.

On the other hand, in spite of having tremendous potential and a big heart, Agut has been an eternal struggler, being overwhelmed more often than once on the grandest of stages of the sport throughout the major part of his career.

In the upcoming first semifinal at the Championships, can we expect an epic showdown with the Spaniard emerging as an unlikely victor or will we witness Djokovic sweeping past Bautista Agut on a canter to storm into his sixth Wimbledon final at SW19?

One can’t wait to witness how the drama unfolds on the Centre Court on a scintillating semi-final Friday, day 11 of the Championships, Wimbledon.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.