Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams vs Barbora Strycova semifinals, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV Schedule and more

FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 12 // 11 Jul 2019, 13:54 IST

In hot pursuit of winning a record-equalling 24 Grand Slams like Margaret Court, Serena Williams is back to her formidable self at the Wimbledon Championships and how!

The 37-year-old American has been grabbing headlines as soon as she stepped onto the grass of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Although she looked patchy in the first rounds of the tournament, Williams is looking like an unstoppable force as she fought her way past grass court specialist, Alison Riske, to enter her 12th semifinal at Wimbledon.

Alison Riske cost Williams the second set in their quarterfinal encounter. But it was the 23-time Singles Grand Slam champion who let her racquet do the talking after a tight 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 result.

Ever since Williams returned from her maternity leave last year, she has been struggling to find the usual consistency in all the previous Grand Slams.

But the 23-time Grand Slam Champion is displaying a dangerous form yet again and is quite the contender for a potential clash against Simona Halep in the finals. The only obstacle standing in the way now is 33-year-old Czech, Barbora Strycova.

A grass-court lover, Strycova is an underrated talent who has been to 53 Grand Slams already. She has been playing phenomenally well in the tournament and ousted 2017 semifinalist Johanna Konta in the quarters in 7-6, 6-1.

However, she becomes the oldest, unseeded first timer in the semi-final stages of Wimbledon.

Strycova has only dropped a set so far en route to the semis and had brilliant form too. She confesses lacking in power but boasts of having other weapons with which she plans to tame the fury that is Serena Williams.

The task ahead is difficult for Strycova but it's amazing to see that she is not intimidated by the seven-time Wimbledon Champion.

Serena will definitely go into the match as the heavy favourite and it is expected of her to play some brutal and attacking tennis today.

Winning this match would guarantee Williams a spot in the finals and a chance of claiming the elusive 24th Grand Slam! It remains to be seen if Strycova can play spoilsport now.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [11] Serena Williams v Barbora Strycova on Centre Court at 6:45 p.m IST.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.

