Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep powers past Elina Svitolina to enter maiden Wimbledon final

Rudy Martinez
ANALYST
News
16   //    11 Jul 2019, 19:44 IST

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Simona Halep cruised into the Wimbledon final courtesy a dominant straight-sets win over Elina Svitolina. The World No. 7 committed three double faults but offset that with 26 winners to put her opponent to the sword.

This was the 8th meeting between the two players, with Svitolina leading their head to head 4-3. Both entered this match well aware of each other’s tactics. Ultimately, it would boil down to who could be more aggressive on the day.

Svitolina won the toss and chose to receive, winning the first point courtesy a Halep unforced error. The first game had some marathon rallies and after saving 3 break points, the Romanian finally held serve to start proceedings.

Svitolina looked nervous on her own serve, committing a few uncharacteristic unforced errors. While Halep burned a couple of challenges early on, she still managed to pull ahead after Svitolina’s shot flew wide of the sideline. Svitolina broke back immediately to get on the board, but could not find any rhythm on serve and conceded another break.


The break gave Halep plenty of confidence and she held to move ahead 4-1. Svitolina tried to find a way to stay in the set, but had no answer to Halep's power from the back of the court.

Svitolina fought hard to prevent Halep from running away with the set, saving five set points. However, the Romanian eventually managed to close out the set in 44 minutes, taking command of the match.

Svitolina put together a strong service game at the start of the second set, but Halep responded in kind to level proceedings. Both players continued to hold comfortably until the seventh game when Halep made her move.

A Svitolina error handed Halep the break and she took full advantage, holding comfortably to move up 5-3. The Ukrainian was tasked with serving to stay in the match. However, a few quick errors brought up match points for Halep, who converted on the second attempt to close out the match in 1 hour and 13 minutes.

The Romanian will face the winner of the match between Serena Williama and Barbora Strycova in the final on Saturday.

Advertisement
