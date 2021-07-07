Wimbledon 2021: All the relevant stats for the 8 men's quarterfinalists, including Federer, Djokovic & Berrettini

Novak Djokovic
Wimbledon is entering its business end, with the eight remaining players in the men's draw set to take the court on Wednesday to secure a spot in the final four. But how has each of the quarterfinalists fared thus far?
While Novak Djokovic has lived up to his billing as the overwhelming favorite to win the title, Roger Federer has gotten better with every passing round.
At the other end of the spectrum, Marton Fucsovics took out the likes of Jannik Sinner, Diego Schwartzman and Andrey Rublev to become the only unseeded player in the quarterfinals. But Hubert Hurkacz arguably caused the biggest upset of the tournament by taking out second seed Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16.
Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini are the other players who have managed to reach the last eight at SW19
In this article, we take a look at all the relevant numbers the quarterfinalists have posted over the first four rounds.
Glossary of terms
Opponent Strength
- OR: Rank of opponent
- OE: Elo rating of opponent, obtained from Tennis Abstract
Serve Stats
- A: Number of aces served
- DF: Number of double faults served
- 1S%: Percentage 1st serves landed in
- 1SW%: Percentage of points won on 1st serve
- 2SW%: Percentage of points won on 2nd serve
- SW%: Percentage of service points won
- BPF: Number of break points faced
- BPS: Number of break points saved
- BPS%: Percentage of break points saved
Return Stats
- 1RW%: Percentage of return points won against 1st serve
- 2RW%: Percentage of return points won against 2nd serve
- RW%: Percentage of return points won
- BPR: Number of break points raised
- BPC: Number of break points converted
- BPC%: Percentage of break points converted
Net Stats
- NPP: Number of net points played
- NPW: Number of net points won
- NPW%: Percentage of net points won
- ONP%: Percentage of net points won by opponent
Distance per Point
- TP: Total number of points played
- DC: Total distance covered in metres
- DPP: Distance covered per point in metres
Winners, Errors and Dominance Ratio
- W: Number of winners hit
- UW: Number of unforced errors committed
- W%: Proportion of winners hit to total points played, as a percentage
- UE%: Proportion of unforced errors committed to total points played, as a percentage
- D%: Differential percentage, given by: 100*(Winners - Unforced errors)/Total points played
- DR: Dominance Ratio, given by: Percentage of service points won/Percentage of return points lost
Note: In the return stats, the percentage of points won on the opponent's second serve only comprises those where the second serve has landed in. Hence, points won via double-faults haven't been included in the percentage. However, such points are a part of the percentage of return points won on the whole. Thus, there are some instances when the RW% exceeds both 1RW% and 2RW%.
WRound of 128
In the first round, Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime arguably faced the easiest opponents on paper while Marton Fucsovics and Roger Federer faced the toughest ones.
Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime recorded the best numbers on serve, while Fucsovics, along with the Canadian, notched up the best figures on return,.
Roger Federer was the best when he was at the net, as well as when his opponent was.
Djokovic had the best differential percentage between winners and unforced errors while Auger-Aliassime recorded the best dominance ratio.
Round of 64
In the second round, Matteo Berrettini and Karen Khachanov had the easiest opponents while Roger Federer had the toughest on paper.
Novak Djokovic again recorded the best numbers on serve. Khachanov was the best on return, along with the Serb.
Hubert Hurkacz was the best at the net, while Djokovic was the best when his opponent was at the forecourt.
Fucsovics had the best differential percentage between winners and unforced errors, while Djokovic had the best dominance ratio.
Round of 32
Novak Djokovic had the easiest third round on paper while Marton Fucsovics and Felix Auger-Aliassime had arguably the toughest matches.
Matteo Berrettini recorded the best figures on serve, while Denis Shapovalov was the best on the return, followed by Fucsovics.
Berrettini was perfect at the net in this round but he made just five ventures to the forecourt. Thus, Federer was arguably the best in this department.
Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz recorded the best differential percentage between winners and unforced errors. The Canadian also had the best dominance ratio in this round.
Round of 16
In the Round of 16, Berrettini had the easiest opponent on paper, while Hurkacz unarguably had the toughest.
Novak Djokovic was the best on serve by a fair margin, while Denis Shapovalov led in the return department.
Marton Fucsovics won the highest percentage of points at the net, but Hurkacz went to the forecourt the most number of times and also won the most number of net points.
Berrettini recorded the highest differential percentage between winners and unforced errors, while Djokovic again had the best dominance ratio.
Overall stats
When considering the stats on the whole, some adjustments have been made to the aforementioned definitions.
The total from the first four rounds has been considered for the following: A, DF, BPF, BPS, BPR, BPC, NPP, NPW, TP, DC, W and UE.
The average from the first four rounds has been considered for: OR, OE, 1S%, 1SW%, 2SW%, SW%, 1RW%, 2RW% and RW%.
Opponent Strength
- In terms of ranking, Marton Fucsovics has faced the toughest opponents on average (28), while Novak Djokovic has faced the easiest (122).
- In terms of Elo rating, however, Hubert Hurkacz (1727) and Denis Shapovalov (1724) have faced the toughest opponents on average, while Matteo Berrettini (1604) has faced the easiest.
Serve Stats
- Matteo Berrettini has hit the most aces (67) while Marton Fucsovics has served the fewest (25).
- Roger Federer has double-faulted the fewest number of times (4) and Denis Shapovalov the most (27) despite playing one fewer match than the others.
- Karen Khachanov has landed his first serve the most often on average (67%) while Denis Shapovalov is the worst in this department as well (56%).
- Novak Djokovic has won the highest percentage of points on his first serve on average (88%) while Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov have won the least (76%).
- Matteo Berrettini has won the highest percentage of points on his second serve on average (66%) while Marton Fucsovics has won the least (48%).
- Novak Djokovic has won the highest percentage of service points (79%) while Marton Fucsovics and Denis Shapovalov have won the least (65%).
- Novak Djokovic has faced the fewest break points (9) while Karen Khachanov has faced the most (38).
- Denis Shapovalov has saved the most number of break points (28).
- Matteo Berrettini has saved the highest percentage of break points (85%) while Felix Auger-Aliassime has saved the least (48%).
Return Stats
- Denis Shapovalov has won the highest percentage of return points against the first serve on average (41%) while Hubert Hurkacz has won the least (25%).
- Marton Fucsovics has won the highest percentage of return points against the second serve on average (52%) while Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the least (36%).
- Denis Shapovalov has won the highest percentage of return points on average (45%) while Hubert Hurkacz has won the least (38%).
- Marton Fucsovics has earned the most number of break points (53) while Hubert Hurkacz has the least (31).
- Marton Fucsovics has also converted the most number of break points (26) while Hubert Hurkacz has the fewest times (15).
- Karen Khachanov has converted the highest percentage of break points (58%) while Roger Federer has done so the least (36%).
Net Stats
- Hubert Hurkacz has played the most number of net points (178) while Novak Djokovic has played the fewest (81).
- Hubert Hurkacz has also won the most number of net points (133) while Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini have won the fewest (60).
- Marton Fucsovics has won the highest percentage of net points (76%) while Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime have won the lowest (70%).
- Novak Djokovic has won the highest percentage of points when his opponent is at the net (45%) while Denis Shapovalov has won the lowest (33%).
Distance per Point
- Denis Shapovalov has played the fewest number of points (665) as he has featured in one fewer match than the rest. Among the players who have played all four matches, Novak Djokovic has played the fewest points (676), while Karen Khachanov has had to play the most (926).
- Denis Shapovalov (14.792 km) and Novak Djokovic (17.055 km) have also covered the least distance on court while Marton Fucsovics has covered the most (23.144 km).
- Hubert Hurkacz (21.92 m) and Roger Federer (21.97 m) have covered the least distance per point while Marton Fucsovics has covered the most (26.39 m).
Winners, Errors and Dominance Ratio
- Roger Federer has hit the most winners (184) while Novak Djokovic has hit the fewest (134).
- Novak Djokovic has committed the fewest unforced errors (81) while Marton Fucsovics has hit the most (140).
- Denis Shapovalov has recorded the highest percentage of winners (23%) while Marton Fucsovics has recorded the lowest (16%).
- Hubert Hurkacz has recorded the lowest percentage of unforced errors (11%) while Denis Shapovalov has recorded the highest (18%).
- Hubert Hurkacz has recorded the highest differential percentage between winners and unforced errors (9%) while Marton Fucsovics has recorded the lowest (0%).
- Novak Djokovic has recorded the highest Dominance Ratio (1.41) while Marton Fucsovics has recorded the lowest (1.12).