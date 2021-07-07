Wimbledon 2021: All the relevant stats for the 8 men's quarterfinalists, including Federer, Djokovic & Berrettini

Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon is entering its business end, with the eight remaining players in the men's draw set to take the court on Wednesday to secure a spot in the final four. But how has each of the quarterfinalists fared thus far?

While Novak Djokovic has lived up to his billing as the overwhelming favorite to win the title, Roger Federer has gotten better with every passing round.

At the other end of the spectrum, Marton Fucsovics took out the likes of Jannik Sinner, Diego Schwartzman and Andrey Rublev to become the only unseeded player in the quarterfinals. But Hubert Hurkacz arguably caused the biggest upset of the tournament by taking out second seed Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16.

Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini are the other players who have managed to reach the last eight at SW19

In this article, we take a look at all the relevant numbers the quarterfinalists have posted over the first four rounds.

Glossary of terms

Opponent Strength

OR: Rank of opponent

OE: Elo rating of opponent, obtained from Tennis Abstract

Serve Stats

A: Number of aces served

DF: Number of double faults served

1S%: Percentage 1st serves landed in

1SW%: Percentage of points won on 1st serve

2SW%: Percentage of points won on 2nd serve

SW%: Percentage of service points won

BPF: Number of break points faced

BPS: Number of break points saved

BPS%: Percentage of break points saved

Return Stats

1RW%: Percentage of return points won against 1st serve

2RW%: Percentage of return points won against 2nd serve

RW%: Percentage of return points won

BPR: Number of break points raised

BPC: Number of break points converted

BPC%: Percentage of break points converted

Net Stats

NPP: Number of net points played

NPW: Number of net points won

NPW%: Percentage of net points won

ONP%: Percentage of net points won by opponent

Distance per Point

TP: Total number of points played

DC: Total distance covered in metres

DPP: Distance covered per point in metres

Winners, Errors and Dominance Ratio

W: Number of winners hit

UW: Number of unforced errors committed

W%: Proportion of winners hit to total points played, as a percentage

UE%: Proportion of unforced errors committed to total points played, as a percentage

D%: Differential percentage, given by: 100*(Winners - Unforced errors)/Total points played

DR: Dominance Ratio, given by: Percentage of service points won/Percentage of return points lost

Note: In the return stats, the percentage of points won on the opponent's second serve only comprises those where the second serve has landed in. Hence, points won via double-faults haven't been included in the percentage. However, such points are a part of the percentage of return points won on the whole. Thus, there are some instances when the RW% exceeds both 1RW% and 2RW%.

WRound of 128

Stats from Round of 128

In the first round, Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime arguably faced the easiest opponents on paper while Marton Fucsovics and Roger Federer faced the toughest ones.

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime recorded the best numbers on serve, while Fucsovics, along with the Canadian, notched up the best figures on return,.

Roger Federer was the best when he was at the net, as well as when his opponent was.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Djokovic had the best differential percentage between winners and unforced errors while Auger-Aliassime recorded the best dominance ratio.

Round of 64

Stats from Round of 64

In the second round, Matteo Berrettini and Karen Khachanov had the easiest opponents while Roger Federer had the toughest on paper.

Novak Djokovic again recorded the best numbers on serve. Khachanov was the best on return, along with the Serb.

Karen Khachanov

Hubert Hurkacz was the best at the net, while Djokovic was the best when his opponent was at the forecourt.

Fucsovics had the best differential percentage between winners and unforced errors, while Djokovic had the best dominance ratio.

Round of 32

Stats from Round of 32

Novak Djokovic had the easiest third round on paper while Marton Fucsovics and Felix Auger-Aliassime had arguably the toughest matches.

Matteo Berrettini recorded the best figures on serve, while Denis Shapovalov was the best on the return, followed by Fucsovics.

Berrettini was perfect at the net in this round but he made just five ventures to the forecourt. Thus, Federer was arguably the best in this department.

Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz recorded the best differential percentage between winners and unforced errors. The Canadian also had the best dominance ratio in this round.

Round of 16

Stats from Round of 16

In the Round of 16, Berrettini had the easiest opponent on paper, while Hurkacz unarguably had the toughest.

Novak Djokovic was the best on serve by a fair margin, while Denis Shapovalov led in the return department.

Marton Fucsovics won the highest percentage of points at the net, but Hurkacz went to the forecourt the most number of times and also won the most number of net points.

Marton Fucsovics

Berrettini recorded the highest differential percentage between winners and unforced errors, while Djokovic again had the best dominance ratio.

Overall stats

When considering the stats on the whole, some adjustments have been made to the aforementioned definitions.

The total from the first four rounds has been considered for the following: A, DF, BPF, BPS, BPR, BPC, NPP, NPW, TP, DC, W and UE.

The average from the first four rounds has been considered for: OR, OE, 1S%, 1SW%, 2SW%, SW%, 1RW%, 2RW% and RW%.

Overall stats from the first four rounds

Opponent Strength

In terms of ranking, Marton Fucsovics has faced the toughest opponents on average (28), while Novak Djokovic has faced the easiest (122).

In terms of Elo rating, however, Hubert Hurkacz (1727) and Denis Shapovalov (1724) have faced the toughest opponents on average, while Matteo Berrettini (1604) has faced the easiest.

Serve Stats

Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini has hit the most aces (67) while Marton Fucsovics has served the fewest (25).

Roger Federer has double-faulted the fewest number of times (4) and Denis Shapovalov the most (27) despite playing one fewer match than the others.

Karen Khachanov has landed his first serve the most often on average (67%) while Denis Shapovalov is the worst in this department as well (56%).

Novak Djokovic has won the highest percentage of points on his first serve on average (88%) while Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov have won the least (76%).

Matteo Berrettini has won the highest percentage of points on his second serve on average (66%) while Marton Fucsovics has won the least (48%).

Novak Djokovic has won the highest percentage of service points (79%) while Marton Fucsovics and Denis Shapovalov have won the least (65%).

Novak Djokovic has faced the fewest break points (9) while Karen Khachanov has faced the most (38).

Denis Shapovalov has saved the most number of break points (28).

Matteo Berrettini has saved the highest percentage of break points (85%) while Felix Auger-Aliassime has saved the least (48%).

Return Stats

Denis Shapovalov has won the highest percentage of return points against the first serve on average (41%) while Hubert Hurkacz has won the least (25%).

Marton Fucsovics has won the highest percentage of return points against the second serve on average (52%) while Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the least (36%).

Denis Shapovalov has won the highest percentage of return points on average (45%) while Hubert Hurkacz has won the least (38%).

Marton Fucsovics has earned the most number of break points (53) while Hubert Hurkacz has the least (31).

Marton Fucsovics has also converted the most number of break points (26) while Hubert Hurkacz has the fewest times (15).

Karen Khachanov has converted the highest percentage of break points (58%) while Roger Federer has done so the least (36%).

Net Stats

Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz has played the most number of net points (178) while Novak Djokovic has played the fewest (81).

Hubert Hurkacz has also won the most number of net points (133) while Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini have won the fewest (60).

Marton Fucsovics has won the highest percentage of net points (76%) while Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime have won the lowest (70%).

Novak Djokovic has won the highest percentage of points when his opponent is at the net (45%) while Denis Shapovalov has won the lowest (33%).

Distance per Point

Roger Federer

Denis Shapovalov has played the fewest number of points (665) as he has featured in one fewer match than the rest. Among the players who have played all four matches, Novak Djokovic has played the fewest points (676), while Karen Khachanov has had to play the most (926).

Denis Shapovalov (14.792 km) and Novak Djokovic (17.055 km) have also covered the least distance on court while Marton Fucsovics has covered the most (23.144 km).

Hubert Hurkacz (21.92 m) and Roger Federer (21.97 m) have covered the least distance per point while Marton Fucsovics has covered the most (26.39 m).

Winners, Errors and Dominance Ratio

Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer has hit the most winners (184) while Novak Djokovic has hit the fewest (134).

Novak Djokovic has committed the fewest unforced errors (81) while Marton Fucsovics has hit the most (140).

Denis Shapovalov has recorded the highest percentage of winners (23%) while Marton Fucsovics has recorded the lowest (16%).

Hubert Hurkacz has recorded the lowest percentage of unforced errors (11%) while Denis Shapovalov has recorded the highest (18%).

Hubert Hurkacz has recorded the highest differential percentage between winners and unforced errors (9%) while Marton Fucsovics has recorded the lowest (0%).

Novak Djokovic has recorded the highest Dominance Ratio (1.41) while Marton Fucsovics has recorded the lowest (1.12).

Edited by Arvind Sriram