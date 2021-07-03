Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini (7) vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: 5 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Matteo Berrettini vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Matteo Berrettini looked in fine touch in his third-round encounter against Aljaz Bedene, just as he has done the entire tournament. Bedene himself played some of his best tennis to reach the Round of 32 without dropping a set, but on Saturday he failed to make too many inroads against the Italian.

Berrettini started out flawlessly, as he didn't drop a single point across his first three service games. But with the scores level at 3-3 in the first set, the rain came in.

The Italian took charge when play resumed an hour later. One break of serve in each set was enough for Berrettini to close out the match in straight sets.

While a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 scoreline might not suggest too big a difference between the two players, closer inspection would prove otherwise. Berrettini broke early in every set following the rain delay, and won 82% of his points on serve while Bedene won only 65% of his.

The 25-year-old also saved the only two break points he faced in the entire match, and won three of the nine break points he earned. In doing so, Berrettini progressed to the Round of 16 for the second year running.

Ilya Ivashka

While even the seeded players are expected to play other seeds by the third round, unseeded Ilya Ivashka has had to face none so far. Having overcome Jaume Munar (World No. 69) in the first round and Jeremy Chardy (World No. 61) in the second, the Belarusian was up against Jordan Thompson (World No. 78) in the Round of 32.

Thompson, on the other hand, had taken out 12th seed Capser Ruud in his opener and former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori in the second round. There was, to put it simply, little doubt over which of them had the tougher path.

But Ivashka sports a big game off the ground, whereas Thompson is more of an all-courter who employs slices and makes occasional trips to the net. In a battle of contrasting styles, the Belarussian emerged victorious in straight sets - with the same scoreline as Berrettini's.

That said, the match wasn't as straightforward. All the sets played out in a similar pattern; the duo traded early breaks, with the 27-year-old breaking consequentially at 4-4 each time.

Ivashka has made it through to the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, and he would be keen to make it count.

Matteo Berrettini vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

Matteo Berrettini and Ilya Ivashka haven't played each other on the main tour, so their career head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

However, they once played on the Challenger circuit, at Portoroz in 2017. Berrettini won that encounter, played on an outdoor hardcourt, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Both players boast heavy forehands, to say the least. And while Ilya Ivashka executes the backhand topspin better, Matteo Berrettini's slices are tailor-made for the surface.

The Italian also serves better, and that could play a key role in the outcome of the match. Despite Ivashka having some big weapons in his game, he might not get enough chances to employ them while returning Berrettini's superior serve.

All things considered, the seventh seed is likely to assert his control over the match as it progresses.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid