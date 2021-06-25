Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in opposite halves of the draw; Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty could clash in SF

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have been placed on opposite sides of the draw for the 2021 Wimbledon. That means Djokovic and Federer, who clashed in an epic final in 2019, can only meet in the title decider this year as per the draw released by the organizers on Friday.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty could meet in the semifinals. Defending champion Simona Halep withdrew from the tournament minutes before the draw was announced.

World No. 1 and defending men's champion Novak Djokovic will take on Britain's Jack Draper in the first round. The Serb, who is in contention for the Calendar Golden Slam (winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold in the same year), could meet Gael Monfils in the fourth round and Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

If Djokovic wins Wimbledon, he would tie the all-time Grand Slam record of 20 that is currently shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Nadal has decided to skip this year's Wimbledon due to exhaustion from a grueling claycourt season.

With US Open champion Dominic Thiem having pulled out of the event too, a lot of the attention on the men's side will center around Djokovic and eight-time champion Roger Federer.

The Swiss will launch his bid for a 21st Slam against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, and could meet Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round before a potential quarterfinal clash against second seed Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev, in search of his first Slam, faces Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round. The Russian could meet former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the third round and potentially Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas opens against American Frances Tiafoe and could face Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals, while fourth seed Alexander Zverev is projected to take on Matteo Berrettini in the the last eight.

Two-time Wimbledon champion and home favorite Andy Murray, a wild card entrant this time, will lock horns with 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round and could meet Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Barty opens against Suarez Navarro, Serena Williams meets Sasnovich in Wimbledon first round

On the women's side, top seed Ashleigh Barty will begin her quest for a first Wimbledon singles title against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro. Barty could meet former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian opens her campaign against Alize Cornet in a rematch of their last-16 encounter in Berlin earlier this month.

Serena Williams, seeded seventh this year, will continue her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams could then meet Angelique Kerber, who beat her in the 2018 final, in the third round and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the last eight.

Barty and Williams are in the same half and could face off in the semifinals.

In other first-round women's singles matches, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova takes on former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, and newly crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova faces Denmark's rising star Clara Tauson.

Meanwhile, five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams, also a wild card entrant this year, will take on Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round.

