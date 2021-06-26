Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (WC) Jack Draper

Date: 28 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: 1.30 pm local time, 12.30 pm GMT, 8.30 am EST, 6 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper preview

Wimbledon returns on Monday after a one-year gap, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in customary tradition, defending men's champion Novak Djokovic will open Centre Court action with his first-round encounter.

Djokovic, vying for his third consecutive title in London, is currently in the form of his life. The World No. 1 won the Australian Open in February, and followed that up with his second career title at Roland Garros.

Djokovic's Paris campaign was especially remarkable, given that he became the first player ever to defeat Rafael Nadal twice at the tournament. The Serb also overturned a two-set deficit twice during his run, one instance of which came in the final aginst Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 34-year-old will now take on wildcard Jack Draper in his first match at Wimbledon 2021.

Jack Draper

Draper, currently ranked 250th in the world, is one of the most promising British tennis players on tour at the moment. The 19-year-old was the runner-up at the 2018 Wimbledon juniors, and he comes into SW19 this year high on confidence.

After reaching the final at the Prague Challenger on clay, Draper surprised more than a few with his performances at Queen's earlier this month. The Brit defeated Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik in consecutive matches before falling to compatriot Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper head-to-head

The first-round encounter at Wimbledon is the first match between Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper prediction

Novak Djokovic is being tipped by most to win Wimbledon this year, so it goes without saying he is also the overwhelming favorite for his first-round encounter against Jack Draper.

Djokovic's all-round game is better than anyone's right now, and his quick movement and reliable serve make him the best grasscourter in the men's draw. That said, the Serb would need to be wary of any early mental lapses in London, which is possibility given his heroics in Paris.

Novak Djokovic

Draper, on his part, is a relative unknown on the tour. But the Brit proved his ability on grass at Queen's, and he will receive quite a bit of support from the Centre Court crowd.

The 19-year-old could have his moments on Monday, and will be keen to latch on to any slip-ups from Djokovic. But it is unlikely that Draper will be able to pose a credible threat to the World No. 1.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid