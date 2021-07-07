Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (10) Denis Shapovalov

Date: 9 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is just two wins away from a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. The Serb will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

The two-time defending champion, who is on a 19-match winning streak at the Championships, has been relatively untested in London thus far. The Serb has dropped just one set en route to the last four.

After dispatching local favorite Jack Draper in the first round in four sets, the World No. 1 sealed straight-sets victories over Kevin Anderson, Denis Kudla, Cristian Garin, and Marton Fucsovics.

Denis Shapovalov

Few would have expected Denis Shapovalov to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon considering his struggles this season. But the Canadian has silenced his critics with some breathtaking tennis at SW19.

Shapovalov had won just one main draw match at Wimbledon prior to this year, but has now added five more to his tally. He opened his account with a five-set win over Philipp Kohlschreiber before downing Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut en route to the quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old then came through a marathon five-setter against Karen Khachanov to set up a meeting with Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

The semi-final encounter at Wimbledon will be the seventh match between the pair. Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head 6-0 and has dropped just two sets to the young Canadian.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

As the top contender to defend his crown at this year's Championships, Novak Djokovic comes into the semifinals as the overwhelming favorite.

The Serb may not have unlocked his best tennis as yet, but he is an expert at raising his level when he needs to. Djokovic's serve and return have been virtually flawless throughout the tournament, but the Serb will be keen to improve his consistency from the back of the court.

Novak Djokovic

Denis Shapovalov, on his part, will look to embrace the underdog tag. The 22-year-old's lefty serve has the potential to cause the Serb plenty of problems. He will also rely on his powerful forehand to force Djokovic onto the back foot.

But the Canadian has a tendency to spray errors and Djokovic will no doubt capitalize on that. As long as the Serb can maintain a steady level throughout, he should be able to advance to the summit clash without any hiccups.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram