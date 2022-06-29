Wimbledon 2022: 5 biggest upsets from Day 2 ft. Serena Williams and Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams were among the many players who were in action on Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships. A number of exciting tennis matches were played on Tuesday, with many of the top players surviving scares.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo put up a strong challenge against Nadal, but the Spaniard managed to come through in four sets. Last year's semifinalist Denis Shapovalov was pushed to five sets by Arthur Rinderknech, but he managed to come out on top as well. Two-time champion Petra Kvitova had to come back from behind to defeat Jasmine Paolini.

Like Day 1, Day 2 also had its fair share of unexpected results. On that note, let’s take a look at the five biggest upsets from Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Harmony Tan def. Serena Williams

Serena Williams was beaten by Harmony Tan

While Harmony Tan was ranked above Serena Williams, who had not played a singles match in almost a year, the latter was still expected to win the match without too many hickups.

The two played out a sensational match on Centre Court, with Tan winning in three sets. The first set was tightly contested but eventually went the way of Tan. However, Serena Williams roared back into the match and won the second set 6-1. In the final set, both players broke twice and the former World No. 1 saved a match point to take the match to a 10-point tie-break.

Serena Williams started the tie-break strongly and led 4-0, but Tan fought back and went on to win 10-7 to register the most memorable victory of her career.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



After three hours, 10 minutes, Harmony Tan beats Serena Williams in a first round epic



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 "She's beaten a legend."After three hours, 10 minutes, Harmony Tan beats Serena Williams in a first round epic "She's beaten a legend."After three hours, 10 minutes, Harmony Tan beats Serena Williams in a first round epic#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/IQst8AzXxv

#2 Maxime Cressy def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the second top-10 seed to be eliminated in the first round of the men's draw. The Canadian was up against Maxime Cressy, who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Auger-Aliassime took the opening set via a tie-break before his opponent took the second 6-4. The third set went to a tie-break and Cressy saved two set points before winning it 11-9.

The American also won the fourth set in a tie-break to win the match 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(9), 7-6(5) and seal his place in the second round where he will take on compatriot Jack Sock.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Maxime Cressy shocks Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets to reach the second round #Wimbledon debut to rememberMaxime Cressy shocks Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets to reach the second round A #Wimbledon debut to remember 👏Maxime Cressy shocks Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets to reach the second round https://t.co/CIUOGuVoxn

#3 Wang Qiang def. Belinda Bencic

Fourteenth seed Belinda Bencic and Wang Qiang locked horns on the opening day of Wimbledon but their match continued into Day 2. The Chinese won the first set 6-4 and led 5-1 in the second. However, Bencic rallied back to win six straight games and take the set 7-5.

The match was suspended at this point and resumed on Tuesday. It turned out to be a blessing for Wang as Bencic looked completely out of sorts. The Chinese player won the third set 6-2 to seal her place in the second round of Wimbledon.

She will take on home favorite Heather Watson for a place in the third round.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Second Chance at an Upset



Wang Qiang so close to sealing the deal against Belinda Bencic on Monday.



Up 6-4, 5-1, Wang looked like a sure thing.



Then... Bencic rattled off 6 straight games & darkness halted the match.



But, Wang gets the win the next day, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Second Chance at an UpsetWang Qiang so close to sealing the deal against Belinda Bencic on Monday.Up 6-4, 5-1, Wang looked like a sure thing.Then... Bencic rattled off 6 straight games & darkness halted the match.But, Wang gets the win the next day, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. https://t.co/Hch2J7jSpv

#4 Marcos Giron def. Holger Rune

French Open quarterfinalist Holger Rune's grasscourt season turned out to be a disappointing one. The Dane was seeded 24th at Wimbledon and faced World No. 65 Marcos Giron in the first round.

The American broke Rune once in each of the three sets as he won 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 to book his place in the second round where he will square off against Alex Molcan.

Rune hit a lot more winners than Giron, but his 40 unforced errors led to his downfall. The Dane's grasscourt season ended without a single victory as he lost both of his opening matches at Halle and Eastbourne.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker knocks out seeded Holger Rune 6-3 7-5 6-4 at Wimbledon



Marcos plays well on grass. Marcos Gironknocks out seeded Holger Rune6-3 7-5 6-4 at WimbledonMarcos plays well on grass. Marcos Giron 🇺🇸 knocks out seeded Holger Rune 🇩🇰 6-3 7-5 6-4 at Wimbledon Marcos plays well on grass.

#5 Magdalena Frech def. Camila Giorgi

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Camila Giorgi also suffered an early exit this year. The Italian entered Wimbledon after reaching the semifinals of the Rothesay International Eastbourne. Seeded 21st, she was up against Poland's Magdalena Frech.

The first set was tightly contested, with Frech winning it on a tie-break. The Pole gained momentum in the second set and won it 6-1 to register her first win at Wimbledon.

This is also Frech's first win at a Grand Slam since the 2018 French Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far