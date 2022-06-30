Wimbledon 2022: 5 Biggest upsets from Day 3 ft. Emma Raducanu and Casper Ruud

Emma Raducanu and Novak Djokovic were among the many tennis stars that were involved on Day 3 of Wimbledon. The latter booked his place in the third round by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also reached the third round at SW19 with wins over Tallon Griekspoor and Mikael Ymer respectively. Ninth seed Cameron Norrie survived a scare from Jaume Munar, winning 6-4, 3-6, 5-7. 6-0, 6-2.

It was the end of the road for Andy Murray, who suffered his first-ever defeat to John Isner in his ninth meeting with the American.

In the Women's singles tournament, Ons Jabeur reached the third round with a crushing victory over Katarzyna Kawa. The likes of Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula also won their respective matches.

There were also a number of upsets on Wednesday, a couple of them on Centre Court. On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest upsets from Day 3 of Wimbledon.

#1. Ugo Humbert def. (3) Casper Ruud

Third seed Casper Ruud's Wimbledon journey came to an end after he was beaten by World No. 112 Ugo Humbert in the second round.

The Norwegian started the match well as he won the opening set 6-3. However, Humbert produced an impressive second set where he broke Ruud twice and hit 12 winners to clinch the set 6-2 to level the match.

Ruud started the third set well as he broke Humbert early to take a 2-0 lead. However, the 24-year-old broke him back and did so again in the 11th game before holding his serve to win the set 7-5.

Ruud had a few chances to break Humbert in the sixth game of the fourth set but the Frenchman saved three break points to hold serve. He then broke the World No. 5 to take a 5-4 lead and held his serve to love to win the fourth set 6-4 and book his place in the third round. Here, he will face David Goffin.

With the win at Wimbledon, Humbert now leads 3-1 head-to-head against Ruud.

#2. Caroline Garcia def. (10) Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu lost to Caroline Garcia in the second round of Wimbledon

British hearts were broken on Day 3 as local favorite Emma Raducanu bowed out in the second round. The 19-year-old beat Alison van Uytvanck in the opening round and was up against an in-form Caroline Garcia.

The Frenchwoman made an early break to go 2-0 up in the opening set. Raducanu broke Garcia back in the very next game but Garcia restored her one-break lead in the sixth game. The 28-year-old eventually won the opening set 6-3.

Garcia won the second set by the same scoreline to win the match and book her place in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2020 US Open.

It was a disappointing end to Wimbledon for Raducanu, who only won 48% of her service points.

#3. Jule Niemeier def. (2) Anett Kontaveit

Anett Kontaveit's poor record in Grand Slams this year continues as she suffers another premature exit. The Estonian was seeded second at Wimbledon and beat Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1 in the opening round.

Kontaveit was up against Jule Niemeier, who was competing in only her second Grand Slam main draw.

The German made the decisive break in the opening set to win it 6-4 and was ruthless in the second, winning 6-0, thus reaching the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Anett Kontaveit has been dominated by World No.97 Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-0 in 58 minutes ‍ Seed No.2 already downAnett Kontaveit has been dominated by World No.97 Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-0 in 58 minutes Seed No.2 already down Anett Kontaveit has been dominated by World No.97 Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-0 in 58 minutes 😵‍💫 https://t.co/733DW5WCw1

#4. Greet Minne def. (9) Garbine Muguruza

2017 champion Garbine Muguruza's torrid season continued as she bowed out in the first hurdle at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard was up against Belgium's Greet Minnen on Tuesday but the match ended on Wednesday. The latter made an early break in the opening set but Muguruza broke her back and trailed 4-5. Minnen then broke the former World No. 1 to take the opening set 6-4 before play was stopped.

The match resumed on Wednesday and things went from bad to worse for Muguruza as she won just seven points in the second set. Minnen won the 19-minute set 6-0 to book her place in the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado Greet Minnen beats the 2017 champion Garbiñe Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 to reach the 2nd round at Wimbledon.



What a nightmare of a season for the former #1. Tough to explain... Greet Minnen beats the 2017 champion Garbiñe Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 to reach the 2nd round at Wimbledon.What a nightmare of a season for the former #1. Tough to explain...

#5. Tim van Rijthoven def. (15) Reilly Opelka

15th seed Reilly Opelka beat Carlos Taberner to book his place in the second round of Wimbledon. Here, he faced wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, who beat Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Libema Open.

The Dutchman drew first blood by taking the opening set 6-4 but Opelka leveled after winning the second set 7-6(8). The third and fourth sets were tightly contested and both went to tiebreaks.

Van Rijthoven won both to book his place in the third round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career. Here, he will face 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

José Morgado @josemorgado Tim Van Rijthoven continues his incredible grass season (now 7 consecutive wins) and beats Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon.



Likely to face Djokovic in the 4th round... Tim Van Rijthoven continues his incredible grass season (now 7 consecutive wins) and beats Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon.Likely to face Djokovic in the 4th round...

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far