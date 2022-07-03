Wimbledon 2022: 5 biggest upsets from Day 6 of the grasscourt Major ft. Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal were among the many players who were in action on Day 6 of the Wimbledon Championships. The latter secured his first straight-sets victory at the grasscourt Major this year by beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. He will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16, who defeated Richard Gasquet in four sets.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima booked their spots in the last 16 by beating Alex Molcan and Daniel Elahi Galan, respectively. Alex de Minaur also reached the last 16 after triumphing over Liam Broady in straight sets.

In the women's singles, fourth seed Paula Badosa booked her place in the last 16 for the second year running by defeating two-time champion Petra Kvitova. She will face 2019 winner Simona Halep, who made easy work of Magladena Frech.

There were also a number of upsets as a few top players bit the dust. Some of them were serious contenders for the title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five biggest upsets from Day 6 at Wimbledon:

#1 Alize Cornet def. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek was the red-hot favorite to win Wimbledon given her form over the past few months. The Pole has won six successive titles, including the French Open and four WTA 1000 events. Swiatek entered Wimbledon having won 35 matches in a row, and her winning streak was extended to 37 with wins over Jana Fett and Lesley Kerkhove.

Swiatek was up against Alize Cornet in the third round and the Frenchwoman produced what was arguably the upset of the tournament by winning 6-4, 6-2. Cornet's performance was sublime but Swiatek's was well below par. The Pole made 33 unforced errors and had a first-serve percentage of just 55%.

This victory puts an end to the longest winning streak this century. Swiatek will now look to get some rest before the North American hardcourt season gets underway.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Iga Swiatek's loss at Wimbledon to Alize Cornet was her first loss since February 16.



Her 37-match win streak tied for the third-longest win streak on both men's and women's tours since 1990. Iga Swiatek's loss at Wimbledon to Alize Cornet was her first loss since February 16.Her 37-match win streak tied for the third-longest win streak on both men's and women's tours since 1990. https://t.co/8kDFAUBd7F

#2 Nick Kyrgios def. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios' impressive run of form on grass continued as he ousted World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets.

Tsitsipas won the opening set in a tie-break before Kyrgios took the second 6-4 to level the match. The Australian made the decisive break in the fourth game of the third set and held on to win it 6-3 to gain the upper hand.

Tsitsipas had his chances to take the fourth set as he had a few break points and set points. However, the Greek could not capitalize on them, and Kyrgios won the set 7-6(7) to win the match and book his place in the last 16. He will square off against Brandon Nakashima on Monday.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙩 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙩#Wimbledon https://t.co/ySHotqt9fI

#3 Petra Martic def. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the French Open this season, but her run at Wimbledon came to an end in the third round.

The American was seeded eighth in the competition and ousted Donna Vekic and Harriet Dart before meeting Petra Martic in the third round.

The Croatian started strongly as she won the opening set 6-2. The second set was tightly contested and Pegula had a set point. However, she could not convert it and the set went into a tie-break.

Martic won the tie-break 7-5 to win the match and reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the third time in her career. She will take on 17th seed Elena Rybakina on Monday.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Petra Martic upsets World No. 9 Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6(5) to reach #Wimbledon R4 for the first time in her career (had R3 in 2012, 2013, 2019 as her best result). She's looking for her third Grand Slam QF, all in the last 14 months. Petra Martic upsets World No. 9 Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6(5) to reach #Wimbledon R4 for the first time in her career (had R3 in 2012, 2013, 2019 as her best result). She's looking for her third Grand Slam QF, all in the last 14 months.

#4 Ajla Tomljanovic def. Barbora Krejcikova

Ajla Tomljanovic reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second year in a row by eliminating last year's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The 13th-seeded Czech looked in good nick after beating Maryna Zanevska and Viktorija Golubic, and started the match well as she took the opening set 6-2.

However, Tomljanovic bounced back and won the second set 6-4 to level the match. The 29-year-old scored a crucial break to lead 4-2 in the third. Serving for the match at 5-3, the Australian saved two break points before seeing out the match. Tomljanovic will face Alize Cornet in the Round of 16.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



She will face the winner of Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet in last 16



#AjlaTomljanovic #BarboraKrejcikova #IgaSwiatek #Wimbledon Last year's Quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic has knocked out the 13th seed Barbora Krejcikova in 3 sets and is going into the second week againShe will face the winner of Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet in last 16 Last year's Quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic has knocked out the 13th seed Barbora Krejcikova in 3 sets and is going into the second week again 👏She will face the winner of Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet in last 16 🔥#AjlaTomljanovic #BarboraKrejcikova #IgaSwiatek #Wimbledon https://t.co/tZ4B4drebx

#5 Amanda Anisimova def. Coco Gauff

Amanda Anisimova's encounter with Coco Gauff was the most highly anticipated clash of the round in the women's draw.

Gauff entered the match as the slight favorite and won a hard-fought first set in a tie-break. However, Anisimova roared back into the match by winning the second set 6-2.

The 20-year-old carried her momentum into the decider and outplayed Gauff, winning it 6-1. Anisimova will face Harmony Tan in the fourth round and a win will see the American through to only her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Emotional scenes on Centre Court as



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Amazing AnisimovaEmotional scenes on Centre Court as @AnisimovaAmanda beats Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 Amazing Anisimova 👏Emotional scenes on Centre Court as @AnisimovaAmanda beats Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/zsk62JhEMq

