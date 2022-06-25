Wimbledon 2022: 5 unseeded players in the women's singles draw who might stage a major upset

The 2022 Wimbledon Championship draw gives 128 women another shot at announcing their arrival onto the league. While there are no easy match-ups at this level, some players in particular can make even the biggest names nervous before the start of the match.

The incredible depth of the current women's game meant that tennis fans cheered for four different Grand Slam champions last year. The unpredictability has carried into the new season and relatively lesser-known names continue to make their impact felt on the big stage.

Here, we have listed five dangerous floaters in the women's draw that could stage a huge upset at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Andrea Petkovic opens against Viktorija Golubic at Wimbledon this year

A seasoned campaigner, Andrea Petkovic is no stranger to shocking top names at Grand Slam tournaments. The German took out Petra Kvitova at the 2019 US Open in her last top-10 win at a Grand Slam, and has continued to trouble seeded opponents outside of the Majors since.

Petkovic recently pocketed another big win by beating Garbine Muguruza in the opening round of her home event in Berlin. With a rematch of her second-round loss to Barbora Krejcikova last year lined up in the round-of-64 once again this year, Petkovic will fancy her chances of another upset this grasscourt season.

Magda Linette beat Elina Svitoliva at Wimbledon last year

Magda Linette is another name who enjoys playing in front of packed stadium crowds. The latest example of the same would be her sensational upset win over Ons Jabeur in the opening round of the French Open.

The Pole has also tasted a fair bit of success on the lawns of the All England Club, having reached the third round last year after taking out Elina Svitolina in the second round.

Former champion Angelique Kerber is a potential second-round opponent for Linette, whose determination, skill and history of upsets makes this a compelling encounter.

Bianca Andreescu recently reached her first final on grass.

Unseeded after having slipped in the world rankings due to an injury-induced hiatus, Bianca Andreescu is a name that many would have loved to avoid seeing next to their own in the draw.

The same holds especially true in the current scenario, as the Canadian has played some fantastic tennis in the lead-up to Wimbledon. She is scheduled to play in her first grasscourt final in Bad Homburg on Saturday. At the Championships, she has been drawn in the same section as seeds Elena Rybakina and Garbine Muguruza.

Karolina Muchova is locked in a blockbuster opening-round against Simona Halep

No matter her form coming into Wimbledon, Karolina Muchova has made a habit of making statement runs at the tournament. The Czech first reached the quarterfinals in 2019 and followed it up with another last-eight finish last year.

Former champion and Muchova's first-round opponent Simona Halep will need to be at her very best to avoid joining Paula Badosa, Camila Giorgi, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Pliskova on the list of players that have gone down against the Czech at the All England Club in recent years.

#5 Serena Williams

Serena Williams will be major threat for opponents in Wimbledon at every stage.

Most players would have sat with bated breath during the live draw ceremony, hoping to avoid hearing seven-time former winner Serena Williams' name right after their own.

Williams, who is set to make her much awaited return at this year's Championships, has drawn Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in her opener. She will, however, not have to wait too long to play against seeded opponents.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Karolina Pliskova and Coco Gauff are the seeds in Williams' quarter — which, if the American finds her form early, could well witness a shake-up.

