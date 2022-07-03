Wimbledon 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan

Date: July 4, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar

Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan preview

20th seed Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with World No. 115 Harmony Tan on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Having made her Slam breakthrough with a semifinal appearance at the 2019 French Open, Anisimova had been struggling for form and consistency. But this year, the 20-year-old has been on a remarkably resurgent run.

She started the season with her second career title at Melbourne Summer Set 2 and backed it up with a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open. Although she lost momentum thereafter, the American youngster found her range once again on clay.

Following a semifinal in Charleston and a couple of quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome, Anisimova returned to the fourth round at Roland Garros before going down to US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

On grass, the World No. 25 made the quarterfinals at Bad Homburg, which boosted her confidence ahead of Wimbledon, where she has now reached the last 16 for the very first time.

The fact that she held her nerve to stage a comeback 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 win against Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff in the third round would stand her in good stead ahead of the second week.

Harmony Tan in action at the 2022 Championships

24-year-old Harmony Tan, meanwhile, has broken new ground at Wimbledon this year. With a highest world ranking of 90, she had previously never been past the second round at any Slam. But on her Wimbledon debut this year, she has made it to the last 16 of a Major for the very first time in her career.

In the first round, she battled seven-time champion Serena Williams for three hours and 11 minutes before sealing a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) win. The Frenchwoman followed it up with wins over 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo and home hope Katie Boulter to storm into the fourth round.

Against Boulter, she played one of her finest and quickest matches to record a blazing 6-1, 6-1 win in just 51 minutes.

Tan, whose previous best performance of the season was a semifinal finish at the WTA 125K event in Gaiba, is now one win away from a dream Grand Slam quarterfinal in what has been a fairytale campaign for her.

Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan head-to-head

Anisimova has a 1-0 lead over Tan in their head-to-head, having beaten the Frenchwoman 6-3, 6-1 in their only encounter so far at the 2019 French Open.

Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan odds

Players Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over & Under) Amanda Anisimova -330 -6.5 (+245) Under 20.5 (-110) Harmony Tan +275 +6.5 (-315) Over 20.5 (+102)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan prediction

Anisimova strikes the ball during her third-round match at the 2022 Championships

By dint of her ranking and experience, Anisimova is the favorite to come through this contest.

Grass isn't her natural surface, but the 20-year-old has made remarkable adjustments to her movement and timing. Her ball-striking, especially off the forehand, in her last couple of sets against Gauff was off the charts.

She also had great serving statistics, having landed 76% of her first serves. Suffice to say, if Anisimova brings her serve and devastating forehand to the match, Tan won't have much of a chance.

That said, the American needs to be wary of the variety that Tan can bring to the table. What the Frenchwoman lacks in power, she makes up for in creativity. Her array of tweeners, sidespins, slices and net-rushes silenced Boulter in her last match and she will look to employ the same tactics to break Anisimova's rhythm.

Tan's finesse could briefly interrupt the 20th seed's march, but Anisimova's recently-acquired confidence should help her come through in the end.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in two tight sets.

