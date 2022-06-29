Wimbledon 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Amanda Anisimova vs Lauren Davis.

Date: June 30, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Amanda Anisimova vs Lauren Davis preview

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 French Open

Compatriots Amanda Anisimova and Lauren Davis are set to face off in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Anisimova took on lucky loser Yuan Yue in the first round, who replaced compatriot Wang Xinyu in the draw. The American was quick off the blocks as she jumped to a 4-1 lead. After another couple of games, she clinched the set with a love service hold.

The second set was more competitive. Yuan held a couple of break points in the second game, but was unable to capitalize on her chances. Anisimova didn't commit the same mistake as her opponent, securing a break in the seventh game at her very first opportunity.

The American fended off another break point in the next game to make it 5-3. After a hold of serve by her opponent, Anisimova stepped up to serve for the match and easily closed out proceedings to win 6-3, 6-4.

Lauren Davis at the 2022 Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Lauren Davis was up against countrywoman Madison Brengle in the first round. After a hold of serve by each player to start the match, Davis claimed five of the next six games to clinch the opening set, breaking her opponent's serve twice in the process.

The second set featured frequent momentum shifts as the duo struggled to hold serve. After trading a couple of breaks to start the set, Brengle raced to a 4-1 lead. She was unable to hold on to it though, as Davis reeled off the next four games.

After another couple of service holds, Brengle served to stay in the match at 6-5. She had five chances to hold serve and force a tie-break, but Davis came up with the goods every time. Eventually the 28-year-old got to match point and sealed the deal with a backhand volley to win 6-2, 7-5.

Amanda Anisimova vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Amanda Anisimova vs Lauren Davis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Amanda Anisimova -500 +1.5 (-1400) Over 20.5 (-110) Lauren Davis +333 -1.5 (+600) Under 20.5 (-130)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Lauren Davis prediction

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Anisimova played some incredible tennis in the opening set against Yuan in the first round. After her opponent raised her level, the American held her nerve and remained calm throughout. With 29 winners and 22 unforced errors, the 20-year-old was in control of her groundstrokes, which found their mark consistently.

Davis played quite well against Brengle in the first round, striking 31 winners and an equal amount of unforced errors. However, she faced some trouble holding serve. Against a returner of Anisimova's caliber, she'll need to improve considerably in that area.

Davis played a memorable match here in 2019 to knock out defending champion Angelique Kerber in the second round. The American will look to take inspiration from that experience to give her younger opponent a tough fight.

Davis moves reasonably well around the court, but she'll need to be especially good to counter her opponent's blistering groundstrokes. The 28-year-old will need to come up with a game plan to stop Anisimova from taking control of the points and overpowering her.

Anisimova hasn't been past the second round of Wimbledon so far, so this is a great opportunity for her. She has played at a high level over the past few months, and based on her current form, she's likely to get past Davis with ease.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

