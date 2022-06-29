Wimbledon 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs (17) Elena Rybakina

Date: June 30, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Bianca Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina preview

Bianca Andreescu has won five out of seven matches on grass so far this season

Bianca Andreescu will take on Elena Rybakina in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The Canadian has won 12 out of 18 matches so far this season. She returned to action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April after taking a sabbatical from the sport.

Andreescu reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and the last 16 of the Madrid Open, while she lost in the second round of Roland Garros.

During the grasscourt season, the 22-year-old reached the second round of the bett1open in Berlin. Here, she lost to Karolina Pliskova in three sets. Andreescu then reached her first final of the season at the Bad Homburg Open and was up against Caroline Garcia.

The Canadian took the opening set but her opponent bounced back to clinch the next two sets and win the match and the tournament.

Andreescu faced Emina Bektas in the first round of Wimbledon and beat her 6-1, 6-3 to win her very first match at the grasscourt Major.

Rybakina has won 21 out of 33 matches so far this season. The Kazakh reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 with wins over Storm Sanders, Marie Bouzkova, Shelby Rogers and Misaki Doi. However, she lost to Ashleigh Barty in straight sets.

Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open before losing to Maria Sakkari. During the grasscourt season, the 23-year-old reached the last 16 of the Libema Open before losing her first match at the Rothesay International.

Rybakina is seeded 17th at Wimbledon and beat Coco Vandeweghe 7-6(2), 7-5 to reach the second round.

Bianca Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Andreescu and Rybakina will lock horns for the first time in their career and their current head-to-head is 0-0. Victory for the Canadian will see her reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Bianca Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Bianca Andreescu -140 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-110) Elena Rybakina +110 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-125)

Bianca Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina prediction

This match promises to be one to look forward to. Andreescu has had a pretty decent grasscourt season so far, winning five out of seven matches so far. Rybakina, on the other hand, has won only two out of four matches on the surface so far this season.

Andreescu is a powerful hitter and will look to put pressure on her opponent with her groundstrokes. The Canadian will also try to disrupt the pace of points using her slices and astute drop shots

The Kazakh will aim to dictate the play from the baseline and look to be as aggressive as she can. Rybakina has a booming serve and the Kazakh has served 35 aces in four matches on grass. However, she's also prone to double faults and will have to rein them in against an opponent of Andreescu's caliber.

The match will be a tight one and while both players can win, Andreescu's current run of form should see her edge out Rybakina.

Pick: Andreescu to win in three sets.

