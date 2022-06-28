Wimbledon 2022: Biggest upsets from Day 1 ft. Hubert Hurkacz and Danielle Collins

Day 1 of Wimbledon saw some exciting tennis action, with several top players sealing their place in the second round. Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic was pushed to four sets by Kwon Soon-woo but managed to come out on top.

Third seed Casper Ruud won his first match at Wimbledon by beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets while Jannik Sinner got his first win on grass by defeating Stan Wawrinka in four sets.

Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare to beat Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets while Andy Murray came back from a set down to defeat James Duckworth.

In the women's singles competition, it was a good day for new World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, who made light work of Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund, beating her 6-1, 6-3. Second seed Anett Kontaveit advanced to the second round by defeating Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1.

The opening day also featured a few upsets as a couple of top players failed to cross the first hurdle. Let's take a look at the five biggest upsets from Day 1 at Wimbledon:

#5 Alexander Bublik def. Marton Fucsovics

Marton Fucsovics reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year and was expected to at least put up a challenge against Alexander Bublik. However, the Kazakh made easy work of him, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the second round. It was a hugely impressive performance from Bublik, who served 16 aces and won 84% of points on his first serve.

The 25-year-old thus maintained his 100% win record over Fucsovics and will face Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

#4 Diane Parry def. Kaia Kanepi

Kaia Kanepi was up against World No. 77 Diane Parry in the first round of Wimbledon. The Estonian entered the match as the favorite but was in for a major surprise.

Parry won the opening set 6-4 after making the decisive break in the seventh game. Kanepi attempted to fight her way back into the match and led 4-2 in the second. However, the 19-year-old won the next four games to record her first win at Wimbledon.

Kanepi has now suffered an opening-round exit for the second straight year at the grasscourt Major.

Parry will face Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama for a place in the third round.

#3 Kaja Juven def. Beatriz Haddad Maia

Beatriz Haddad Maia was seeded 23rd at Wimbledon and entered the tournament with 11 wins from 12 matches on grass this season. The Brazilian won the Nottingham Open and Birmingham Classic while also reaching the semifinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Haddad Maia was up against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in the first round and was the heavy favorite to win. However, Juvan started the match strongly and won the first set 6-4.

Haddad Maia fought back and took the second set by the same scoreline to force the match into a decider. Juvan produced some fine tennis in the third set to win 6-2 and book her spot in the second round of Wimbledon.

The Brazilian hit more winners than her opponent but also had 34 unforced errors, which led to her downfall. Haddad Maia will nevertheless be happy with her grasscourt season and will be looking forward to the North American hardcourt swing.

#2 Marie Bouzkova def. Danielle Collins

World No. 8 Danielle Collins was up against World No. 66 Marie Bouzkova in the first round and entered the match as the favorite. The American won a tightly-contested first set 7-5 but the 23-year-old Czech bounced back to take the second 6-4

Collins got an early break in the third set to go 2-0 up. However, Bouzkova broke right back. Both players exchanged a number of breaks before the Czech went 5-4 up on serve. She held her serve to win the match and seal her place in the second round.

This is the first time Collins has lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam whilst being seeded.

#1 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Hubert Hurkacz

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz entered Wimbledon with high expectations after winning his first title on grass at the Halle Open. He beat the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Felix Auger-Aliassime before outplaying Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Hurkacz was up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round in what was expected to be a hard-fought contest. The match turned out to be a thrilling affair, with Davidovich Fokina taking the first two sets. The Spaniard served for the set and match at 5-3, 40-0 up but inexplicably let Hurkacz back into the contest. The Pole obliged and won the next two sets 7-5, 6-2 to force a decider.

The final set was decided in a tie-break and Davidovich Fokina won it 10-8 after being behind 7-4. The Spaniard, who reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters this year, scripted what was easily the biggest upset of the opening day at Wimbledon.

