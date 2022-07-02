Wimbledon 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (5) Carlos Alcaraz vs (10) Jannik Sinner

Date: July 3, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against tenth seed Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz is having a breakthrough season this year, winning titles all across the world on different surfaces. He's won four titles already, the Rio Open, Miami Masters, Barcelona Open and Madrid Masters.

The Spaniard entered Wimbledon on the back of an average showing at Roland Garros, considering his high standards and very little preparation on the grasscourt. However, with strong performaces over Jan-lennard Struff, Tomas Greikspoor and Oscar Otte, the 19-year-old is looking dangerous even on grass.

He breezed past the German Otte in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. Alcaraz will be looking to make the business the end of the tournament now that he's settled on the lush green surface.

Jannik Sinner has also looked in decent touch this season. He's been performing well this season with a 75 percent win ratio. The Italian made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Miami Masters, Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open, which were his stand-out performances.

The 21-year-old entered Wimbledon with very little preparation too, playing only one match at the Eastbourne International where he was bested by Tommy Paul in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

However, Sinner has shown his quality and determination at the SW19 with stellar performances over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, Mikael Ymer and the big-serving John Isner en route to the fourth round. He ousted the American in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 to set up a mouthwatering encounter against the in-form Spaniard.

The World No. 13 is also through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Sinner. He defeated the Italian in their most recent encounter at the 2021 Paris Masters 7-6(1),7-5.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -275 -3.5(-165) Under 37.5(-110) Jannik Sinner +210 +3.5(+120) Over 37.5(-130)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Both players will be entering this match playing high-quality tennis throughout the week and we can expect an enthralling contest on Sunday. Alcaraz looked to be in complete control of his game in the last match and will be the favorite heading into this bout.

The Spaniard pulled off shots all around the court and showed the vast array of skills he possesses in his repertoire. He won 87 pecent of his first serve points against Otte and only faced one break point throughout the match, which he saved.

The 19-year old only committed eight unforced errors throughout the match and if he continues to play in this fashion, it could be very difficult to stop him.

Sinner has also been playing some inspirational tennis throughout the week. He capped off an impressive serving performance against Isner, not facing a single break point throughout the match and winning 80 percent of his first serve points. The Italian has been constructing points impeccably from the baseline and his decision-making skills have been brilliant in crucial moments. Approaching him at the net wouldn't be the wisest of choices as he possesses a devastating passing shot.

Alcaraz will need to be at his best if wants to outclass a resilient and extremely talented opponent. The Spaniard has moved extremely well in the last two matches and also has the ability to counterpunch Sinner's groundstrokes, especially with his forehand.

Letting the Italian get into any kind of rhythm could create problems for him, so he'll need to be clinical from the word go. Alcaraz will be asked all sorts of questions by Sinner in this engrossing third-round tie, but should be able to answer them and progress through to the last eight of the grasscourt Major.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.

