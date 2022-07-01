Wimbledon 2022: Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Round 3

Coco Gauff continued her rich vein of form in the second round, breezing past Mihaela Buzarnescu in straight sets. She'll battle it out against World No. 25 Amanda Anisimova for a place in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The American has won five out of six matches on grass this season, with her only defeat coming against Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the bett1open.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. This will be her third appearance at the iconic grass court Grand Slam.

The American has made the Round of 16 twice at the All England Club.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against ?

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Gauff will square off against Amanda Anisimova in the third round at Wimbledon.

Anisimova has been quite consistent this season. She has a success ratio of 73 percent and got off to a brilliant start this season by winning the Melbourne Summer Set in January.

Since then, she has made the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome, and the semifinals of the Charleston Open where she lost to World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

The 2--year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a last eight finish at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany, where she was bested by Simona Halep in straight sets.

However, Anisimova has made amends at the Wimbledon Championships with strong performances in the first two rounds. She breezed past Yue Yuan in the first round and showed grit and determination to complete a sensational comeback against Lauren Davis after losing the first set. The World No. 25 outlasted the 28-year-old 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and secured a place in the Round of 32 for the first time in her career.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova match schedule

The second round clash between Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova will be played on Center Court on Thursday, July 2.

Match Timing: 1:30 pm local time, 6:00 pm IST, 9:30 am ET

Date: July 2, 2022.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Gauff take on Anisimova live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

