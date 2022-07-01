Wimbledon 2022: Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Coco Gauff vs (20) Amanda Anisimova.

Date: July 2, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Compatriots Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova are set to face off in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

Gauff needed to dig deep to defeat Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three sets in the first round. She took on Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round and it was a rather straightforward match for the teenager this time around.

Gauff raced to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, and after another couple of games, broke Buzarnescu's serve once again to clinch the set. There were a couple of lengthy games in the second set where the duo needed to raise their level to hold serve.

Gauff got the decisive break in the eighth game to lead 5-3, and closed out the match with ease to win 6-2, 6-3. She'll now be aiming to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the third time in a row.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Centre Court goes wild after



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Breathtaking.Centre Court goes wild after @CocoGauff 's incredible winner on the run Breathtaking.Centre Court goes wild after @CocoGauff's incredible winner on the run 💨#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/ipsG25Sc10

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

After a straightforward win over Yuan Yue in the first round, Amanda Anisimova had to stage a spirited comeback to defeat Lauren Davis in the second round. The 20-year-old started the match on the backfoot, going down 4-1 rather quickly.

Anisimova retrieved one of the breaks to make it 4-2, but lost serve immediately in the next game. Davis served out the set after that. The young American stepped up her game in the second set, racing to a 4-1 lead. She held a set point on Davis' serve at 5-2, but failed to close it out. Nevertheless, she got the job done in the next game to take the second set and force a decider.

The duo traded service breaks early on in the third set. Anisimova got a pivotal break in the seventh game to lead 4-3. This sealed the match in her favor and she soon closed out proceedings to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Gauff leads Anisimova 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 21.5 (-110) Amanda Anisimova +175 -1.5 (+350) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

After a tough start to her Wimbledon campaign, Gauff has improved considerably. Her serve was on fire against Buzarnescu in the second round. She hit 10 aces and two of her serves were the fastest by a woman in the tournament so far.

Anisimova is certainly no mug when it comes to serving, and it'll be an evenly matched contest in that aspect.

Gauff dictated plenty of rallies and her forehand, which was quite the liability in the first round, worked pretty well on this occasion. However, against Anisimova's powerful groundstrokes, she might struggle to keep it steady.

Gauff is a much better mover than Anisimova, with the teenager's athleticism and determination often helping her win matches even when her groundstrokes are not finding their mark consistently.

Anisimova made some questionable choices with respect to her shot selection against Davis, but she's such a fine ballstriker that she was able to come through anyway.

This is an exciting battle between two of the brightest young stars on the WTA tour. Gauff's had plenty of memorable wins at Wimbledon and she's yet to lose before the fourth round. Expect the teenager to reach that stage once again this year.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far