Wimbledon 2022: Day 6 women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet, Paula Badosa vs Petra Kvitova

The schedule for Day 6 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 32 players remain in the women’s singles category and 16 of them will play their third-round fixtures on Saturday.

The clashes between Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova, and Paula Badosa and Petra Kvitova are scheduled on Center Court. World No.1 Iga Swiatek’s clash with Alize Cornet will take place on Court 1.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key women's singles matches on Day 6 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon, with the two players having never met on the tour before.

Swiatek began her grasscourt Major campaign with a dominant win over Jana Fett in the opening round before beating Lesley Kerkhove in the second round in three sets. Cornet is yet to drop a set in the tournament, beating Yulia Putintseva and Claire Liu with ease so far.

While Cornet has always performed well on grass, Swiatek is currently on a hot streak and it’s difficult to see her end her winning run against the French player.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek.

#2 Paula Badosa vs Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova and Paula Badosa will lock horns in a marquee third-round encounter at Wimbledon.

Kvitova came from a set down to beat Jasmine Paolini in her opening match, before beating Ana Bogdan in straight sets. Badosa has scored commanding wins over Louisa Chirico and Irina Bara at SW19, dropping just eight games in the process.

Two-time former champion Kvitova beat Badosa in their only meeting on the tour, which came at the 2020 Australian Open. Kvitova’s natural game should give her an edge on grass and see her get past the Spaniard.

Predicted winner: Petra Kvitova

#3 Ajla Tomljanovic vs Barbora Krejcikova

13th seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at Wimbledon.

Krejcikova has had a good campaign at SW19 so far, beating Maryna Zanevska and Viktorija Golubic in straight sets. Tomljanovic is also playing with good rhythm, having beaten 18th seed Jil Teichmann in the first round and Catherine Harrison in the second.

The first-ever meeting between Tomljanovic and Krejcikova is expected to be a cracking one, with the latter edging the contest in three sets.

Predicted winner: Barbora Krejcikova

#4 Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova

Compatriots Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova are set to face off in the third round at Wimbledon.

Gauff got past Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three sets in the opening round and next beat Mihaela Buzarnescu in straight sets. Meanwhile, after a straightforward win over Yuan Yue in the first round, Anisimova came from behind to beat Lauren Davis in the second round.

The pair have met just once so far, with Gauff winning in straight sets at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open. In this contest between two of the WTA tour’s young stars, Gauff should be able to pull off a win and book her place in the next round.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff

#5 Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech

16th seed Simona Halep will square off against Magdalena Frech in the third round at Wimbledon.

Halep is yet to drop a set in the tournament, having beaten Karolina Muchova and Kirsten Flipkens with dominating performances. Frech is through to the third round following wins over Camila Giorgi and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Halep and Frech have faced each other only once, at the Australian Open this year, with the former winning in straight sets. Halep’s experience and form should see her beat the Pole and secure her spot in the fourth round.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep

#6 Jessica Pegula vs Petra Martic

World No. 9 Jessica Pegula will square off against Croatia's Petra Martic in the third round at Wimbledon.

After a comfortable straight-sets win against Donna Vekic in the first round, Pegula had to come from behind to beat home favourite Harriet Dart in the second. Petra Martic beat Shelby Rogers and Kristina Kucova in her opening two rounds at the Championships.

The two players have played each other four times so far, with Martic leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. In a clash between two players with similar styles, Pegula’s consistency will likely see her triumph.

Predicted winner: Jessica Pegula

