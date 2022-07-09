Wimbledon 2022 final: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

Date: July 10, 2022.

Match Timing: Approx 4 pm local time / 3 pm CET / 11 am ET / 8:30 pm IST

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Final.

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for his seventh Wimbledon crown

Novak Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. The Serb has won 22 out of 27 matches so far this season, having won the Italian Open without dropping a single set.

Djokovic entered Wimbledon as the top seed and started the tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Soon-woo Kwon. He then secured straight-set wins over Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4, 6-2) and 25th seed Miomir Kecmanovic (6-0, 6-3, 6-4) to reach the fourth round.

Here, the Serb beat Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Jannik Sinner.

The Italian won the opening two sets 7-5, 6-2 but Djokovic made a fine comeback to win the next three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and book his place in the semifinals. Here, he came back from a set down to beat Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and reach his eighth Wimbledon final.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Nole reaches 32nd Grand Slam final , 8th in Wimbledon, recovering a set down vs Cameron Norrie after a missed start 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4! DJOKOVIC BACK IN FINALNole reaches32nd Grand Slam final, 8th in Wimbledon, recovering a set down vs Cameron Norrie after a missed start 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4! DJOKOVIC BACK IN FINAL 🙌Nole reaches 💥 32nd Grand Slam final 💥, 8th in Wimbledon, recovering a set down vs Cameron Norrie after a missed start 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4! https://t.co/XMHT8wafTE

Kyrgios has won 21 out of 27 matches so far this season and his best run has come at Wimbledon. The Australian had a tough start to the tournament as he had to overcome Paul Jubb in five sets in the first round.

He beat 26th seed Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a third-round clash against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios came back from a set down to beat the Greek 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7).

The 27th seed survived a scare from Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round (4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2) to reach his third Grand Slam quarterfinal. Here, he beat Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) to seal his place in the semifinals.

Kyrgios was scheduled to play Rafael Nadal in the last four but the Spaniard withdrew from the match due to an abdominal injury. The 27-year-old thus reached his maiden Grand Slam final.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon The All England Lawn Tennis Club would like to extend our sympathies to @RafaelNadal The All England Lawn Tennis Club would like to extend our sympathies to @RafaelNadal #Wimbledon https://t.co/EpLvyyQEKV

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Kyrgios has a perfect 2-0 head-to-head record against Djokovic, winning both of their previous two meetings. The two locked horns for the first time in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in 2017, with the Australian winning 7-6(9), 7-5.

Later that year, Kyrgios and Djokovic met in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters and the Australian won 6-4, 7-6(3).

If Djokovic wins, he will become only the third man to win seven or more Wimbledon crowns, joining Pete Sampras (7) and Roger Federer (8). Victory for Kyrgios would see him become the first Australian Grand Slam singles champion since Lleyton Hewitt won the grasscourt Major 20 years back in 2002.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -400 -4.5 (-130) Over 38.5 (-120) Nick Kyrgios +320 +4.5 (+100) Under 38.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the favorite to win but Kyrgios is capable of giving the Serb a run for his money.

The Serb's serve, groundstrokes, return game and court coverage are all very good but his mentality is a key weapon. We've seen that bail him out before and we've seen him dig deep and come out on top in a couple of matches at Wimbledon as well.

Djokovic was two sets down against Jannik Sinner but roared back into the game to win it. He also came back from behind to beat Cameron Norrie in four sets. So, even if the 35-year-old looks in a position where he could lose, he could very well find a way to get back into the match.

In the last few matches, Djokovic has taken some time to find his rhythm in matches and this is one thing Kyrgios can take advantage of. Of course, the Australian will have to maintain his intensity in order to keep the pressure on his opponent.

Kyrgios' serve is among the best around but it will be put to the test as he will be up against one of the greatest returners of all time in Novak Djokovic. The Australian can trouble the 35-year-old but he will have to maintain consistency to have a good chance of upsetting the Serb.

While Djokovic can be beaten, mentally, he will have the edge over Kyrgios and that might see him lift his seventh Wimbledon crown at the end of the match.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

