Wimbledon 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (23) Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer

Date: 29 June 2022

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Second Round

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer preview

World No. 28 Frances Tiafoe will square off against Maximilian Marterer in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Tiafoe hasn't been in the best of form this season, with a win-rate of 46% being well below his usual standards. His best performance this year was a runner-up finish at the Estoril Open in May.

Tiafoe entered Wimbledon on the back of disappointing first-round exits at Queen's Club and Eastbourne. But the 24-year-old began his Wimbledon campaign with a solid victory over qualifier Andrea Vavassori in straight sets.

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal WIMBLEDON | Frances Tiafoe is through to the second round after a good 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over qualifier Andrea Vavassori.



Big Foe, who wrapped things up in a rain-interrupted hour and 47 minutes, awaits the winner between Aljaz Bedene and Maximilian Marterer. WIMBLEDON | Frances Tiafoe is through to the second round after a good 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over qualifier Andrea Vavassori.Big Foe, who wrapped things up in a rain-interrupted hour and 47 minutes, awaits the winner between Aljaz Bedene and Maximilian Marterer. https://t.co/f31szcSHkw

German qualifier Maximilian Marterer has won 47% of his matches this season. The 27-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a quarter-final run at the International de Tennis de Blois Challenger in France and is through to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Marterer produced a brilliant comeback to beat Aljaz Bedene 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer head-to-head

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Marterer 2-0. He defeated the German in straight sets in their most recent encounter at the 2018 Japan Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Frances Tiafoe -400 +1.5 (-900) 3 sets (+115) Maximilian Marterer +280 -1.5 (+450) 4 sets (+170)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer prediction

Tiafoe will be the favourite heading into this contest. He will want to improve on his performances at SW19 after failing to move past the third round in the last two editions. The American has heeps of potential and can beat anyone on his day provided he stays calm and focused.

Tiafoe would have been happy with his serving performance against Vavassori. He won 87% of the points off his first serve and double faulted only once. Similar serving performances from the American could see him make a deep run in the tournament.

Marterer put in a spirited performance to oust Bedene in the first round. The German won 76% of his first-serve points and hit seven aces. Marterer is solid from the baseline and has a potent serve. However, he will need to play out of his skin to challenge Tiafoe.

Tiafoe should have too much firepower for the German and have no problem reaching the third round at Wimbledon.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far