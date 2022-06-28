Wimbledon 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details
Fixture: (23) Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer
Date: 29 June 2022
Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon
Round: Second Round
Venue: London, Great Britain
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize money: £40,350,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer preview
World No. 28 Frances Tiafoe will square off against Maximilian Marterer in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Tiafoe hasn't been in the best of form this season, with a win-rate of 46% being well below his usual standards. His best performance this year was a runner-up finish at the Estoril Open in May.
Tiafoe entered Wimbledon on the back of disappointing first-round exits at Queen's Club and Eastbourne. But the 24-year-old began his Wimbledon campaign with a solid victory over qualifier Andrea Vavassori in straight sets.
German qualifier Maximilian Marterer has won 47% of his matches this season. The 27-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a quarter-final run at the International de Tennis de Blois Challenger in France and is through to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Marterer produced a brilliant comeback to beat Aljaz Bedene 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.
Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer head-to-head
Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Marterer 2-0. He defeated the German in straight sets in their most recent encounter at the 2018 Japan Open.
Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer odds
Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer prediction
Tiafoe will be the favourite heading into this contest. He will want to improve on his performances at SW19 after failing to move past the third round in the last two editions. The American has heeps of potential and can beat anyone on his day provided he stays calm and focused.
Tiafoe would have been happy with his serving performance against Vavassori. He won 87% of the points off his first serve and double faulted only once. Similar serving performances from the American could see him make a deep run in the tournament.
Marterer put in a spirited performance to oust Bedene in the first round. The German won 76% of his first-serve points and hit seven aces. Marterer is solid from the baseline and has a potent serve. However, he will need to play out of his skin to challenge Tiafoe.
Tiafoe should have too much firepower for the German and have no problem reaching the third round at Wimbledon.
Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.