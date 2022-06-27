Wimbledon 2022: Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron.

Date: June 28, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne

Rising teen star Holger Rune will lock horns with World No. 65 Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

Rune is currently in the midst of a breakthrough season. He made his top-100 debut at the start of the year. However, he lost in the first round of the Australian Open and didn't make a deep run in any of the tournaments that followed.

Rune received a wildcard to compete at the BMW Open in Munich during the clay season. He stunned Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the second round, scoring his first win over a top-10 player in the process. He went on to win the title as well, his first at the ATP level.

Rune's debut at the French Open was memorable. He defeated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. He lost to eventual finalist Casper Ruud in four sets. Nevertheless, his strong showing in Paris propelled him into the top 30 of the rankings.

Rune hasn't been able to make the switch to grass successfully. He failed to win a match at Halle and Eastbourne and is now set to make his Wimbledon debut.

Marcos Giron at the 2022 French Open

Marcos Grion's best result this year has been a semi-final run at the Dallas Open. He almost made it to the final, but was unable to close out the match despite holding four match points. He remains winless at the Majors this year, losing in the first round of the Australian Open and the French Open.

Giron's grass season started with tough three-set losses in the first round of the Stuttgart Open and Halle Open. He finally won his first match on the surface in Mallorca, where he made the quarterfinals. He went down to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

Giron's best result at Wimbledon was a second-round showing in 2021.

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The two haven't competed against each other prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Holger Rune +110 -1.5 (+190) Over 39.5 (-110) Marcos Giron -140 +1.5 (-275) Under 39.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 French Open

While Rune is the higher-ranked player with better results this year, he has struggled during the grass season so far. Giron is certainly no underdog in this match-up, and if he steps up his game, he could very well cause an upset.

Giron gave Tsitsipas a run for his money in Mallorca last week. He'll need to play in a similar manner against Rune as well. The American is a steady baseliner and equipped with a decent serve. The teenager hasn't done too well during return games these last couple of weeks, and could find himself on the backfoot in this match if he doesn't improve in that aspect.

Rune's the more aggressive player of the two, but his point construction on grass leaves a lot to be desired. He's still young and learning all the time, but his inexperience could cost him in this match. The teenager stepped up in spectacular fashion by playing some fearless tennis at the French Open and could do the same here as well.

Giron's a tough opponent to face in the first round. The American has given top players a tough fight in recent weeks, although coming up just short. Against Rune, it seems like he's finally ready for a big scalp.

Pick: Marcos Giron to win in five sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far