Wimbledon 2022: Marin Cilic vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Marin Cilic vs Mackenzie McDonald.

Date: June 28, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Marin Cilic vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Marin Cilic at the 2022 Cinch Championships

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will take on World No. 55 Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

Cilic started the year on a strong note, reaching a couple of semifinals in the lead-up to the Australian Open. In the season's first Grand Slam, he reached the fourth round. After a few average results, he bounced back in style at the French Open.

Cilic defeated two top-10 players, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, to reach his maiden semifinal at Roland Garros. He lost to Casper Ruud in four sets in their last-four clash. Nevertheless, he became the fifth active player to reach the semifinals at all four Grand Slams.

Cilic commenced his grass season at the Queen's Club. Following wins over Liam Broady, Alexander Bublik and Emil Ruusuvuori, he reached the semifinals. He was the favorite to win against Filip Krajinovic, but lost in straight sets.

Cilic reached the Wimbledon final back in 2017, going down to Roger Federer. Considering his current form, he seems primed for yet another deep run here.

Marin Cilic @cilic_marin twitter.com/rolandgarros/s… Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

Marin Cilic retrouve son meilleur niveau dans ce Roland-Garros !



@cilic_marin | #RolandGarros Il a atteint les demi-finales de tous les tournois du Grand Chelem...Marin Cilic retrouve son meilleur niveau dans ce Roland-Garros ! Il a atteint les demi-finales de tous les tournois du Grand Chelem...Marin Cilic retrouve son meilleur niveau dans ce Roland-Garros ! 💙@cilic_marin | #RolandGarros https://t.co/WNbb5r6gLA Somehow just now seeing this. The perfect motivation heading into @Wimbledon Somehow just now seeing this. The perfect motivation heading into @Wimbledon 😃💪 twitter.com/rolandgarros/s…

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2022 French Open

Mackenzie McDonald has had a decent season so far. He made his top-50 debut at the start of the year, following a second-round appearance at the Australian Open. The following month, he reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the third round at the Miami Open after that.

McDonald concluded his clay swing by reaching the third round of the French Open for the first time in his career. He kicked off his grass season with an opening-round loss at the Libema Open. The American then lost in the second round at Halle and Mallorca.

McDonald made a memorable debut at Wimbledon in 2018, making it all the way to the fourth round. Last year, he bowed out in the first round and will be aiming for a better result this time around.

Marin Cilic vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Cilic leads McDonald 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Australian Open in four sets.

Marin Cilic vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Marin Cilic -550 +1.5 (-1400) Over 36.5 (-120) Mackenzie McDonald +375 -1.5 (+575) Under 36.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marin Cilic vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Marin Cilic at the 2022 French Open

Given their current form, Cilic is the favorite to win this contest. While McDonald had a decent run at Wimbledon in 2018, he has failed to replicate that form on grass ever since. The Croat, on the other hand, is a huge threat on the surface.

Cilic's booming serve is a huge asset. He's currently ranked sixth this year when it comes to the number of aces served. Across his four matches at the Queen's Club, he hit 53 aces, while winning a good number of points on the back of his first serve as well. McDonald's a pretty decent server himself, but isn't as consistent as his opponent.

However, the American has done better when it comes to winning return games this year. He has won 25.2% of return games, compared to Cilic's 22.49%. His efficiency on return will be put to the test against the 2014 US Open champion's serve.

Cilic's forehand has been working quite well this season. The American will need to find a way to neutralize it or else he'll be on the receiving end of a barrage of winners. The former Wimbledon finalist has played some great tennis in recent weeks and is likely to kick off his campaign with a win.

Pick: Marin Cilic to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far