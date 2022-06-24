Wimbledon 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

The draw for the men's singles tournament at Wimbledon has been released, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic being the top two seeds.

The King of Clay has already won the Australian Open and the French Open and winning Wimbledon would put him in a good position to complete an unprecedented Calendar Grand Slam. If Nadal is fit enough to compete, he could have a good run in the competition.

Djokovic is the reigning champion and will look to defend his title after losing to the King of Clay in the French Open quarterfinals. The Serb's quality, experience and mentality make him a top contender for Wimbledon this year.

Carlos Alcaraz has played very little on grass but his talent and composure makes him a formidable opponent.

Last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini has done well on grass so far, winning the BOSS Open in Stuttgart and the Queen's Club Championships. The Italian does well on grass and is definitely one to look out for.

Hubert Hurkacz has produced some good performances this season, having recently won the Halle Open. The Pole has a fair chance of doing well once again at Wimbledon.

The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all quality players and can go far in the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at how the Men's Singles draw at Wimbledon could unfold.

First Quarter: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon

Seeded players: (1) Novak Djokovic, (5) Carlos Alcaraz, (10) Jannik Sinner, (15) Reilly Opelka, (20) John Isner, (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili, (25) Miomir Kecmanovic, (32) Oscar Otte.

Expected quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz.

Dark Horse: Andy Murray.

Analysis: Reigning champion Novak Djokovic's quest for a seventh Wimbledon crown starts against Kwon Soon-woo and he should be able to beat him. The Serb will next face either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Kamil Majchrzak. He will be able to get the better of either player and book his place in the third round.

Here, Djokovic could face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, who is yet to win a match on grass this season. The 35-year-old's most likely opponent in the fourth round could be 15th seed Reilly Opelka, who is among the best servers on tour. Djokovic should be able to get the better of him and book his place in the quarterfinals.

The other half of the draw has fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz, who will have high hopes entering Wimbledon. The Spaniard takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round and should not have much problem reaching the last 16. Oscar Otte has done well lately but Alcaraz should be able to beat him.

The 19-year-old could face Jannik Sinner or Andy Murray in the last 16. While there will be some doubts about the latter's fitness, Sinner is yet to win a match on grass and the former World No. 1 has a chance of making the fourth round.

Alcaraz should be able to beat Murray and seal his place in the quarterfinals where he will probably face Djokovic. The Spaniard is a fine talent but the defending champion should be able to get the better of him and reach the last four.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Novak Djokovic def. Carlos Alcaraz

Second Quarter: Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud could face off in another Grand Slam

Hubert Hurkacz will look to have another good run at Wimbledon

Seeded players: (3) Casper Ruud, (7) Hubert Hurkacz, (9) Cameron Norrie, (16) Pablo Carreno Busta, (18) Grigor Dimitrov, (23) Frances Tiafoe, (30) Tommy Paul, (31) Sebastian Baez

Expected quarterfinal: Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz

Dark Horse: David Goffin

Analysis: Casper Ruud is seeded third at Wimbledon and will look to have a good run. The Norwegian faces Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round and should have little trouble beating him.

Ruud will be able to reach the third round, where he could face David Goffin, although 31st seed Sebastian Baez should not be underestimated. However, the World No. 5 should manage to triumph over either player and reach the fourth round. Here, he could take on Pablo Carreno Busta or Frances Tiafoe.

While Ruud may not have it easy against either player on grass, he will manage to edge out a win and reach the quarterfinals.

Here, he could most likely face Hubert Hurkacz. The seventh-seeded Pole has been in fine form lately and should be able to reach the fourth round. Hurkacz's potential opponents in the earlier stages include Federico Coria and Tommy Paul and there is a good chance of him beating them.

In the last 16, the 25-year-old will take on Cameron Norrie or Grigor Dimitrov. He won't have it easy against either player but should manage to win and book his place in the quarterfinals.

Ruud vs Hurkacz seems like a promising match but the latter's quality on grass should see him win and reach his second Grand Slam semifinal.

Quarterfinal: Hubert Hurkacz def. Casper Ruud

Third quarter: Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov vying for spots in the quarterfinals

Matteo Berrettini will look to continue his good form on grass

Seeded players: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (8) Matteo Berrettini, (12) Diego Schwartzman, (13) Denis Shapovalov, (17) Roberto Bautista Agut, (19) Alex de Minaur, (26) Filip Krajinovic, (29) Jenson Brooksby

Expected quarterfinal: (8) Matteo Berrettini vs (13) Denis Shapovalov

Dark Horse: Nick Kyrgios

Analysis: This is a very tricky portion of the draw as several players are capable of reaching the quarterfinals.

Last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini has won all his matches on grass so far this season. The Italian takes on Cristian Garin in the opening round and should be able to get the better of him.

Berrettini's first seeded opponent could be Jenson Brooksby in the third round. While the American is someone to look out for in the future, the eighth seed should be able to get the better of him and reach the fourth round.

Here, Berrettini's most likely opponent could be Alex de Minaur. While Diego Schwartzman is the higher seed, the Australian's relatively better quality on grass should see him get past the Argentine if they lock horns in the third round.

The Italian will probably get over the line against De Minaur and reach the quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter is an interesting one as it has Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov and Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas will most likely lock horns in the third round and there's a good chance of the Australian coming out on top.

Shapovalov should have little trouble reaching the third round, where he will most likely face Roberto Bautista Agut. While the Canadian can go inconsistent at times, his intensity should overcome the Spaniard.

Shapovalov and Kyrgios in the fourth round will be some battle. It has the potential to go to five sets and the Canadian will probably just come out on top and reach the quarterfinals. Here, Berrettini will most likely defeat him.

Quarterfinal: Matteo Berrettini def. Denis Shapovalov

Fourth quarter: Rafael Nadal aiming to win third Wimbledon crown

Rafael Nadal will be targeting his 23rd Grand Slam singles title

Seeded players: (2) Rafael Nadal, (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (11) Taylor Fritz, (14) Marin Cilic, (21) Botic van de Zandschulp, (24) Holger Rune, (27) Lorenzo Sonego, (28) Dan Evans

Expected Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Dark Horse: Maxime Cressy

Analysis: Second seed Rafael Nadal will play his first Wimbledon match of the 2020s against Francisco Cerundolo and should have little trouble beating the Argentine. He will face either Sam Querrey or Ricardas Berankis in the second round and will get the win against either player.

In the third round, Nadal will most likely face Lorenzo Sonego and should be able to defeat him. Next up for the Spaniard would most likely be 14th seed Marin Cilic. While the Croat can put up a fight, the 36-year-old should be able to get over the finish line and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

In the other half of the quarter, there's sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will face a tricky opponent in the big-serving Maxime Cressy.

However, the Canadian should manage to get past him. After this, he should have little trouble making the last 16 where his most likely opponent could be Taylor Fritz, although Holger Rune can also make it that far.

Auger-Aliassime should be able to get the better of either of the two and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The Canadian and Nadal played out one of the matches of the French Open. The King of Clay won on that instance and will probably be able to win again if they face each other in the last eight of Wimbledon.

US Open Tennis @usopen The calendar Grand Slam is in play.



Here's what it would take at Wimbledon for Rafael Nadal: The calendar Grand Slam is in play.Here's what it would take at Wimbledon for Rafael Nadal: https://t.co/0B7plXxQh5

Quarterfinal prediction: Rafael Nadal def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Semifinal Predictions

Novak Djokovic def. Hubert Hurkacz

Rafael Nadal def. Matteo Berrettini

Final Prediction

Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic

