Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals odds: Novak Djokovic huge favorite to reach the final, Rafael Nadal a surprising underdog

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are one win away from meeting each other in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, their second meeting this year on the ATP Tour. According to bookmakers, however, this is not the most likely scenario.

Online gambling company Fanduel gives Djokovic odds of -1600 in the semifinal against Cameron Norrie, meaning that fans need to shell out $1600 to make a $100 profit if they bet on the Serb to reach the final.

Norrie, meanwhile, has odds of +860 to beat the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Fans, therefore, will earn a profit of $860 by betting $100 if their bet on the Brit to reach the summit clash comes to fruition.

In the other semifinal, however, Nick Kyrgios is a slight favorite over the 22-time Grand Slam champion, with odds of -152. Nadal has been given odds of +126 and will start as the unexpected underdog against the mercurial Australian.

It is quite a reversal of fortunes for Kyrgios from the start of the tournament, where he wasn't even in the Top-8 favorites to win the title at SW19. But the early exits of grass specialists like Hubert Hurkacz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini have paved the way for the former World No. 13 to mount a serious challenge for silverware this time around.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both have a lead in the head-to-head against their semifinal opponents at Wimbledon

Both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will go into their semifinal clashes at Wimbledon with the psychological advantage that they have beaten their respective opponents more often than not.

Djokovic beat Norrie the only previous time they met on the ATP Tour, dominating him in straight sets at the 2021 ATP Tour Finals. The Spaniard, meanwhile, leads Kyrgios 6-3 and has won three of their most recent encounters, including their clash at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year.

At Wimbledon, however, the lead gets erased as the head-to-head is tied at 1-1. The Australian won their first meeting in 2014, while the 22-time Grand Slam champion had his revenge in 2019 when he beat him in four sets in the second round.

A victory for the duo would pit them against each other in the final for the 60th time in their careers, the most of any rivalry in the history of the men's tour. The Serb currently has a 30-29 lead over the 36-year-old, but the World No. 4 outclassed him at the French Open earlier this year enroute to his title triumph.

