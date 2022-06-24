Wimbledon 2022 draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final, potential QF clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon in search of a 21st Grand Slam title. While he wasn't allowed to compete at the Australian Open, his title defense at the French Open came to an end against Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

After trailing his rivals Nadal and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam tally, Djokovic finally tied them by winning his 20th Major title at Wimbledon last year. However, the Spaniard has pulled ahead once again.

The Serb has had considerable success over the years at the All England Club and will be eager to lay his hands on a Grand Slam trophy once again.

On that note, let's take a look at who Djokovic will have to go through to win his 21st Major and seventh Wimbledon title:

Novak Djokovic's 1st-round opponent - Kwon Soon-woo

Djokovic will kick off his title defense against World No. 75 Kwon Soon-woo. The Serb won their only encounter in straight sets at the 2021 Serbia Open. The South Korean has won just one match at Wimbledon so far, which was during his second-round appearance last year. It's unlikely he'll score an upset win over the Serb.

Novak Djokovic's likely 2nd-round opponent - Thanasi Kokkinakis / Kamil Majchrzak

Kokkinakis is yet to win a main draw match at Wimbledon, but he's played at a decent level this year and could meet Djokovic in the second round. The former World No. 1 could also meet Kamil Majchrzak.

This is Majchrzak's second main draw appearance here, having lost in the first round in 2019. Both opponents lack the experience to bother the defending champion and Djokovic should progress to the third round with ease.

Novak Djokovic's likely 3rd-round opponent - Miomir Kecmanovic / Laslo Djere

Djokovic could meet a compatriot in the third round. While Kecmanovic is his likely opponent based on seeding, he hasn't won a match on grass this year.

Djere pushed Djokovic to three sets at the Serbia Open earlier this year, but he has yet to make it past the second round at Wimbledon. Should they meet, he could certainly put up a fight against the defending champion.

Novak Djokovic's likely 4th-round opponent - Reilly Opelka / Tim van Rijthoven

Opelka's grass season has been quite disappointing so far, losing in the first round of both tournaments he competed in. It'll take a huge effort from him to make it to the fourth round here.

Tim van Rijthoven received a Wimbledon wildcard based on his title-winning run at the Libema Open. Having never won a match on the ATP tour before competing at the tournament, he stunned two top 10 players, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev, to win the title there. It'll be interesting to see if he's able to continue against exploits at the grasscourt Major as well.

Djokovic will be favored to win against either of them.

Novak Djokovic's likely quarter-final opponent - Carlos Alcaraz / Jannik Sinner / Andy Murray

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz could meet Djokovic once again in an exciting quarterfinal showdown. The Spaniard defeated him in the semifinals of the Madrid Open earlier this year.

Wimbledon



Djokovic vs Alcaraz

Ruud vs Hurkacz



Berrettini vs Tsitsipas

Auger-Aliassime vs Nadal



#Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles - Projected Quarter-finalsDjokovic vs AlcarazRuud vs HurkaczBerrettini vs TsitsipasAuger-Aliassime vs Nadal

Alcaraz has been one of the best players on the tour this year, but he's yet to prove himself on grass. While Jannik Sinner has had a pretty decent season, injuries seem to have affected his performances recently.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is also in the mix. He made it to the final in Stuttgart to start the grass season but picked up an injury yet again. If healthy, the Brit is always a threat to win here and can go toe-to-toe with Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's likely semi-final opponent - Hubert Hurkacz / Casper Ruud

As per the seedings, 2022 French Open semifinalist Casper Ruud is likely to be Djokovic's opponent in the last four. However, the Norwegian hasn't won a match at Wimbledon so far.

Last year's semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz is likely to make a deep run yet again. He won the Halle Open recently and could certainly challenge Djokovic should they meet here.

Novak Djokovic's likely opponent in the final - Rafael Nadal / Matteo Berrettini

Djokovic could meet old rival Nadal for the title. He's got two wins over the Spaniard at Wimbledon, defeating him in the 2018 semifinals and the 2011 final. Nadal hasn't defeated the Serb outside of clay since 2013, so the defending champion has the edge here.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon Potential routes to the final for our top seeds Potential routes to the final for our top seeds 💫#Wimbledon https://t.co/Yw9ZMqURPq

Djokovic could also meet Berrettini in a rematch of last year's final. The Italian has won two titles on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon and will enter the tournament on a nine-match winning streak. He seems like an improved player now, so the result could be different from last year. The defending champion has his task cut out for him if he wants to triumph at Wimbledon once again.

