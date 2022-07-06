Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | semifinals 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (9) Cameron Norrie

Date: July 7, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview

Top seed Novak Djokovic will square off against ninth seed Cameron Norrie in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

After a brilliant season last year, Djokovic has had a rather strange 2022 campaign. The Serb picked up five titles in 2021 (three in Major tournaments) but has only managed to win one so far this year. He has missed a lot of tournaments, including the Australian Open, due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion joined the tour late at the Dubai Tennis Championships and has won 22 out of 28 matches, with a title-winning campaign at the Rome Masters being his stand-out performance.

He entered Wimbledon on the back of a disappointing French Open campaign, where he bowed out against arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the last eight. But the defending champion made it through to the semifinals in London with a stunning 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win over Italian Jannik Sinner.

Defending champion @djokernole stages yet another memorable comeback to reach the Ladies and Gentlemen: Novak Djokovic.Defending champion @djokernole stages yet another memorable comeback to reach the #Wimbledon semi-finals! Ladies and Gentlemen: Novak Djokovic. Defending champion @djokernole stages yet another memorable comeback to reach the #Wimbledon semi-finals! https://t.co/kSth71iF5A

The 35-year-old continued his dominance on grass, extending his win streak to 26 matches and making the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 11th time in his career.

Cameron Norrie, on the other hand, is having a fantastic season, with titles at Delray Beach in February and Lyon in May.

Norrie entered Wimbledon as the ninth seed and made the last eight by beating the likes of Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul. The World No. 12 then dug deep to outlast the in-form David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in an epic five-set contest to make the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Norrie became just the fourth man from Britain to reach the last four at Wimbledon in the Open Era and the first since Andy Murray, who claimed the title in 2016.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Norrie 1-0, having beaten him at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Novak Djokovic -1400 -6.5 (-225) Over 30.5 (-150) Cameron Norrie +750 +6.5 (+150) Under 30.5 (+105)

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Novak Djokovic is the clear favorite heading into this match. The World No. 1 once again showed why it was so hard to knock him out of a Grand Slam in his semifinal win over Sinner.

Djokovic won 82% of his first-serve points and saved five out of nine break points against the Italian.

Norrie also produced an excellent fightback of his own against Goffin. The Brit has come back from two sets to one down twice in the tournament, showing great resistance and fighting spirit. The Brit's hardworking style, coupled with his powerful groundstrokes, makes him a formidable opponent. However, he lacks a big serve, which could put him at a disadvantage against the best returner of all time.

Djokovic holds the edge in pretty much every single category against Norrie, but the partisan home crowd will try to play their part in balancing the scales.

Norrie will make it as tough as he can for the six-time Wimbledon Champion, but it likely won't be enough against a man determined to make yet another final at SW 19.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

