Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (10) Jannik Sinner

Date: July 5, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview

Top seed Novak Djokovic will square off against 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

Djokovic has had a strange season to say the least. He was controversially kicked out of the Australian Open due to not being vaccinated and only played his first match of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Since then, the Serb has won 21 out of 27 matches, with a title-winning campaign at the Rome Masters being his stand-out performance.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion entered Wimbledon having opted not to compete at any of the build-up events, but has looked sharp on one of his favorite surfaces. He outclassed Rosmalen Grass Court Championships winner Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round, snapping the Dutchman's nine-match win streak to move into his 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon 83rd Wimbledon match-win

25th consecutive win on grass

13th Wimbledon quarter-final



continues to dominate on Centre Court



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 83rd Wimbledon match-win25th consecutive win on grass13th Wimbledon quarter-final @DjokerNole continues to dominate on Centre Court ▪️ 83rd Wimbledon match-win▪️ 25th consecutive win on grass▪️ 13th Wimbledon quarter-final@DjokerNole continues to dominate on Centre Court#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/eQw49ktm45

Jannik Sinner has been a model of consistency this season. He's made the quarterfinals in six of his last 10 tournaments, including the Australian Open in January.

The World No. 13 entered Wimbledon without a win on grass. But he scored emphatic victories over veteran Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and most recently the teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on his way to the quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old outplayed the Spaniard, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 to reach the last eight at SW19 for the first time in his career and also became the youngest Italian to achieve the feat.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



becomes the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at The Championships since 2014



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Sinner wins the battle of youth. @janniksin becomes the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at The Championships since 2014 Sinner wins the battle of youth.@janniksin becomes the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at The Championships since 2014#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/ProofLIX6u

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Sinner 1-0. He defeated the Italian at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Novak Djokovic -800 -5.5 (-200) Over 33.5 (-130) Jannik Sinner +550 +5.5 (+140) Under 33.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Djokovic will head into this match as the favorite, but Sinner will be high on confidence after his stunning victory over Alcaraz.

Djokovic put up a typically efficient performance against Tim van Rijthoven in the last round, winning 75% of his first-serve points. The Seb hit 29 winners and commited only 19 unforced errors. He looked in supreme touch towards the end of the match, giving the Dutchman no chance to stage a comeback.

Sinner won 74% of his first-serve points against Alcaraz and held serve throughout. The Italian created sharp angles with his groundstrokes from the baseline, which gave him the advantage during rallies.

Sinner will certainly pose the toughest challenge Djokovic has had to face at Wimbledon this year. The Italian has looked comfortable on grass and has shown no obvious weaknesses in his game.

That said, Djokovic is looking imperious at the moment and is a master at game-management. He is likely to figure out Sinner's weaknesses on the surface and exploit them to the fullest.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far