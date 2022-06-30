Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (25) Miomir Kecmanovic.

Date: July 1, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Compatriots Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic are set to face off in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

Djokovic kicked off his title defense with a four-set win over Soon-woo Kwon in the first round. He was up against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The former World No. 1 was dialed in from the start, racing to a quick 3-0 lead. The Australian managed a hold of serve, but lost the next three games as the defending champion took the opener.

Djokovic once again won three games in a row to lead 3-1 in the second set. With Kokkinakis serving at 5-3, the Serb had four set points but failed to make the most of them. Nevertheless, he easily captured the set by serving it out in the next game.

Djokovic was the frontrunner in the third set as well, breaking his opponent's serve twice to lead 5-1. After a hold of serve from Kokkinakis, the Serb stepped up to serve for the match. The Australian saved the first match point with a forehand winner.

A double fault from Djokovic brought up a break point for Kokkinakis, which he couldn't convert after an error on his end. The defending champion won the next couple of points to win the match 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2022 Wimbledon.

After a four-set win over John Millman, Miomir Kecmanovic took on Alejandro Tabilo in the second round. He held four break points in the opening game of the match, but failed to capitalize on them.

Kecmanovic finally secured a break to lead 5-3. With Tabilo serving to stay in the set, the Serb held a couple of set points, but couldn't seal the deal. The 22-year-old then served for the set, but got broken.

In the ensuing tie-break, Kecmanovic came out on top to clinch the set. Tabilo set 3-1 in the second set, but his opponent fought back to level the score. The set was also decided by a tiebreak, which was won by the Serb.

Kecmanovic fell behind in the third set but there was no comeback this time as Tabilo bagged the set successfully. The Serb jumped to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and held on to his lead to win the match 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

The two have met twice before, with Djokovic leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at this year's Serbia Open in three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Novak Djokovic -5000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 29.5 (+110) Miomir Kecmanovic +1150 -1.5 (+1650) Under 29.5 (-155)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon.

After a shaky start against Kwon, Djokovic was much more impressive against Kokkinakis. He served and returned quite well. He faced a solitary break point towards the end of the match, which he saved quite easily.

Djokovic's forehand was pretty effective, with most of his winners coming off of that wing. The Serb was also successful while moving forward, winning 79% of points at the net.

Kecmanovic also put up some pretty good numbers in his second-round match against Tabilo. With 10 aces, 41 winners and 24 unforced errors, the younger Serb played a clean match. His break point conversion rate was rather poor, going 3/13. He'll need to be more efficient against his compatriot.

This is the first time Kecmanovic has reached the third round here. Djokovic, on the other hand, is a six-time Wimbledon champion. The 20-time Major champion's experience here is a valuable asset and even if he's in a spot of trouble, he's likely to get out of it with ease.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

