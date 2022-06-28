Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: June 29, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Novak Djokovic will be the favorite to reach the third round at Wimbledon

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Serb has won 17 out of 22 matches this season. After limited appearances during the summer hardcourt season, Djokovic played reasonably well on clay. He reached his first final of the season at the Serbia Open but lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets. The Serb then made the semifinals of the Madrid Open before being beaten by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling encounter.

Djokovic followed this up by winning the Italian Open after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in straight sets. He reached the quarterfinals of the French Open without dropping a set, but was ousted by his great rival Rafael Nadal in four sets.

Djokovic entered Wimbledon as the top seed and secured his place in the second round by defeating Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Kokkinakis has won 15 out of 23 matches this season. The Australian started the year strongly by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1. He followed this up by winning the Adelaide International 2, beating Arthur Rinderknech in the final. This was his first ATP singles title.

Kokkinakis also reached the last 16 in Miami and the quarterfinals in Geneva.

The 26-year-old entered Wimbledon ranked 79th in the world and was up against Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round. He won 7-6(5), 6-2, 7-5 to record his first-ever singles victory at the grasscourt Major.

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to head

Djokovic leads Kokkinakis 1-0 in the head-to-head, having beaten him in straight sets in the third round of the 2015 French Open.

The winner will take on either Alejandro Tabilo or Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Novak Djokovic -2500 -8.5 (-110) Over 30.5 (-110) Thanasi Kokkinakis +1200 +8.5 (-125) Under 30.5 (-125)

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the clear favorite. Despite being challenged by Kwon Soon-woo for large periods in their first-round encounter, he showed his class in the end.

Djokovic has a brilliant all-round game and his movement on grass is second to none. He served well against Kwon, winning 86% of the points off his first serve and firing 15 aces. He will look to neutralize Kokkinakis' serve and take charge of the match early on.

Kokkinakis, however, is a very good server. He served 17 aces in his last match and won 80% of his first-serve points. He will need to be close to perfect on serve to stand any chance against the three-time defending champion.

Kokkinakis has produced good tennis this season but the Djokovic challenge is likely to be too much for him to handle.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

