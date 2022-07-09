Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 13

After 12 days of enthralling action, we have arrived on the final weekend of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Day 13 will see two first-time Grand Slam finalists, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, aim to make more history for their respective countries in a highly-anticipated ladies singles final.

A trailblazer and pathbreaker, the 27-year-old Jabeur sealed her place in the record books on Thursday with her three-set semifinal win over Germany's Tatjana Maria. She thus became the first-ever Tunisian, the first Arab as well as the first African woman to make it to a Major final in the Open Era.

The 23-year-old Rybakina, too, had her own tryst with history on the same day when she knocked out 2019 champion Simona Halep in straight sets. The win made her the first-ever player from Kazakhstan, male or female, to reach the singles final at a Grand Slam.

With both vying for more records, a tantalizing final showdown awaits us on Centre Court on Saturday.

Form and consistency-wise, Jabeur is the favorite to come through this contest. The World No. 2 has won their last couple of meetings and is currently on a 11-match winning streak, having won the Berlin title on grass last month.

However, one can never count out the dangerous Rybakina. The World No. 23 has a power-packed game with flat strokes that is highly effective on low-bouncing grasscourts.

If nerves don't become a factor for either, this is poised to be a hard-fought encounter.

Also taking the court will be the second-seeded Croatian pair of Mate Pavic/Nikola Mektic against the 14th-seeded Australians Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell in the men's doubles final.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Centre Court

(Starts at 2 pm local time)

Ladies Singles Final

(3) Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs (17) Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Followed by

Gentlemen's Doubles Final

(2) Mate Pavic/Nikola Mektic (CRO) vs (14) Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell (AUS)

(For the full schedule for Day 13 of the grasscourt Major, click here.)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for the tournament, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 13

On the Centre Court, the action will commence at 2 pm local time. The timings in the USA, Canada and India are as follows:

Country Start time on Centre Court USA and Canada 9 am ET, July 9 India 6:30 pm IST, July 9

