Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 13

After 12 days of enthralling action, we have arrived on the final weekend of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Day 13 will see two first-time Grand Slam finalists, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, aim to make more history for their respective countries in a highly-anticipated ladies singles final.
A trailblazer and pathbreaker, the 27-year-old Jabeur sealed her place in the record books on Thursday with her three-set semifinal win over Germany's Tatjana Maria. She thus became the first-ever Tunisian, the first Arab as well as the first African woman to make it to a Major final in the Open Era.
The 23-year-old Rybakina, too, had her own tryst with history on the same day when she knocked out 2019 champion Simona Halep in straight sets. The win made her the first-ever player from Kazakhstan, male or female, to reach the singles final at a Grand Slam.
With both vying for more records, a tantalizing final showdown awaits us on Centre Court on Saturday.
Form and consistency-wise, Jabeur is the favorite to come through this contest. The World No. 2 has won their last couple of meetings and is currently on a 11-match winning streak, having won the Berlin title on grass last month.
However, one can never count out the dangerous Rybakina. The World No. 23 has a power-packed game with flat strokes that is highly effective on low-bouncing grasscourts.
If nerves don't become a factor for either, this is poised to be a hard-fought encounter.
Also taking the court will be the second-seeded Croatian pair of Mate Pavic/Nikola Mektic against the 14th-seeded Australians Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell in the men's doubles final.
So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:
Centre Court
(Starts at 2 pm local time)
Ladies Singles Final
(3) Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs (17) Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Followed by
Gentlemen's Doubles Final
(2) Mate Pavic/Nikola Mektic (CRO) vs (14) Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell (AUS)
Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:
Australia: Channel Nine.
Canada: TSN.
France: beIN Sports.
Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.
India: Star Sports.
Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.
Japan: NHK & WOWOW.
New Zealand: Sky NZ.
Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.
Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.
UK: BBC & Eurosport.
USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.
For more information regarding the broadcasters for the tournament, click here.
Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 13
