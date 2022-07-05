Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Simona Halep vs (20) Amanda Anisimova.

Date: July 6, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.

Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Former champion Simona Halep meets 20th seed Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon on Wednesday, with a place in the semifinals up for grabs.

One of the standout players of the current grass season, Halep has carried her excellent form into this year's Championships. The 2019 champion came into SW19 on the back of semifinal appearances in Birmingham and Bad Homburg.

Halep has now carried that momentum into Wimbledon's second week, winning all four of her matches so far in straight sets. With a 6-1, 6-2 blitzkrieg against fourth seed Paula Badosa on Monday, the The former World No. 1 booked her fifth trip to the last eight at the grasscourt Major.

Amanda Anisimova strikes the ball at the 2022 Championships

Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, has broken new ground at Wimbledon this year with her maiden quarterfinal appearance at the London Major.

The 20-year-old American played just one Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Bad Homburg, where her run was ended by none other than Halep in the quarterfinals.

Cut to two weeks later, they will square off in yet another grass quarterfinal, this time on one of the biggest stages of the sport. But by now, Anisimova will have gained in confidence from her four wins so far at Wimbledon.

After two back-to-back three-setters over compatriots Lauren Davis and Coco Gauff, the American found her range against Harmony Tan. Anisimova walloped the Frenchwoman 6-2, 6-3 to secure her first trip to the quarters.

This will be the World No. 25's first appearance in the last eight of a Major since her run to the 2019 French Open semifinals.

Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Halep leads Anisimova 2-1 in the head-to-head. While Anisimova won their first-ever meeting at Roland Garros in 2019, Halep avenged that loss the very next year at the same tournament.

Their most recent meeting was just a couple of weeks back at Bad Homburg in the lead-up to Wimbledon, where Halep sealed an easy 6-2, 6-1 win.

Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Players Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over & Under) Simona Halep -225 -6.5 (+390) Under 21.5 (-110) Amanda Anisimova +200 +6.5 (-500) Over 21.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker).

Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Simona Halep celebrates her fourth-round win at the 2022 Championships

Halep comes into this clash with more experience as well as energy than Anisimova, making her the favorite to come through.

The Romanian has spent a total of four hours and 35 minutes on the court en route to the quarterfinals. Anisimova, by contrast, has had to battle for six hours and three minutes to book her spot in the last eight.

The fact that Halep has managed to keep all her matches short so far would stand her in good stead against the American.

Halep has been brilliant at converting defense into offense, something that was on display in her rout of Badosa in the earlier round. The former World No. 1 ended up with 17 winners to just nine unforced errors, winning 89% of her first-serve points.

The statistics are highly encouraging for Halep as she prepares to take on an aggressive player in Anisimova. The only area that the Romanian should be concerned about is her low first-serve percentage, which was just 50% against Badosa.

She needs to improve those numbers against Anisimova, who won't hesitate to pounce should she get a look-in at Halep's second serves. Good service was key to Halep's success in her latest win over the American at Bad Homburg, where she struck 10 aces.

Anisimova needs to bring her uber-aggressive game to the table to put Halep under pressure. She notably finished her Wimbledon fourth-round match with 28 winners to 18 unforced errors. That said, her grasscourt game is still a work in progress and she could find it difficult to stay toe-to-toe with Halep's speed and incredible defense.

Anisimova does have the tools to bother the Romanian but it remains to be seen how consistently she manages to do it. Halep's familiarity with grass should give her the edge when push comes to shove.

Pick: Simona Halep to win in two tight sets.

