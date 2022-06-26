Wimbledon 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritshchard preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: The Wimbledon Championships

Round: First Round

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £40,350,000

Match Timing: To be confirmed

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard preview

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Alexander Ritschard in the first round of Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas ended his preparations for Wimbledon by capping off a perfect week of tennis at the Mallorca Championships, outfoxing Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) in the finals to win his first ever ATP title on grass.

The Greek hit the ground running right out of the gates, racing to a 4-0 lead which helped him win the opening set 6-4. The Spaniard clawed back into the match, winning the second set and then forcing a tie-breaker in the decider. However, Tsitsipas held his nerve to pick up his second title of the season.

The 23-year-old also successfully defended his Monte Carlo Masters crown in April. He has played more matches than any other player on tour this season and has a 72.2 percent success ratio.

Ritschard, on the other hand, is through to the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after winning all three qualifiers at Wimbledon.

The Swiss defeated Duje Ajdukovic 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 to set up a first-round clash against the World No. 5. He lost his serve only once in the second set but instantly broke back, putting up a near-perfect performance against the Croat.

The 28-year-old has won two ITF M25 titles in his career and is poised to establish himself in the main draw.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard head-to-head

Tsitsipas and Ritschard have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -3000 -7.5(-135) Over 30.5(-125) Alexander Ritschard +1000 +7.5(-105) Under 30.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard prediction

Tsitsipas will be the heavy favourite heading into this contest. The Greek would have been delighted to finally win a title on grass, a surface on which he hasn't achieved much success over the last few years.

The 23-year-old fired eight aces and won 81 percent of his first serve points against Bautista-Agut. He missed the chance to convert five break point opportunities, which he can improve upon in his future matches.

He has adjusted his game steadily to the lush green surface by implementing slice backhand returns, more drop volleys and effective lobs. His serve and forehand have always been clinical.

Ritschard launched nine aces and won 74 percent of his first serve points. The Swiss also saved five out of six break points against Adjukovic. The 28-year-old likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and times his groundstrokes well off both wings. This will be the first time he faces a top-five opponent in the world on a big stage like Wimbledon and might be overwhelmed by the occasion.

Ritschard will need to bring his A-game to the fore if he has any chance of matching up to the Greeks' power and ability on the court. Tsitsipas will be eyeing a deep run at the SW19 after an average result in the claycourt Major. He should be able to kickstart his campaign with an easy win.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

