Wimbledon 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (12) Cameron Norrie vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Cameron Norrie vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Home favorite Cameron Norrie will lock horns with Christopher Eubanks in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Friday.

Norrie faced qualifier Tomas Machac in the opening round. The Brit breezed through the first set as he broke his opponent's serve twice to claim it. Despite putting up a fight, he got outplayed in the second set to lose it.

Norrie stormed back to clinch the third set in a decisive manner by dishing out a breadstick. He trailed 2-0 to start the fourth set, but turned the tables on Machac to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Eubanks flagged off his Wimbledon campaign against Thiago Monteiro. The former fell behind an early break in the first set and was unable to recover from that. The two were evenly matched for most of the second set, but the American snagged the decisive break in the final game of the set to nab it.

Eubanks wasted a couple of break points at 5-4 on Monteiro's serve in the third set. However, he managed to capture the set by breaking the Brazilian's serve in the final game of the set. The American secured a break of serve halfway through the fourth set and maintained the lead to win the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Cameron Norrie vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -350 +1.5 (-650) Over 40.5 (-120) Christopher Eubanks +240 -1.5 (+375) Under 40.5 (-120)

Cameron Norrie vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both players needed four sets to win their first-round bouts. Norrie will have to find a way to counter Eubanks' serve, or else could find himself on the backfoot right from the start. The American blasted 28 aces in the previous round and won 85% of his first serve points.

Eubanks is also on a six-match winning streak at the moment, dating back to his title-winning run at last week's Mallorca Open. He's in the midst of a career-best season and would be aiming to keep the party going.

Norrie will have to rely on more than just his counterpunching skills to down Eubanks. The Brit will be backed by a very vocal home crowd, which could also help him get over the finish line should he find himself in trouble.

Eubanks has shown he has the talent to outplay higher-ranked players and has the potential to take the fight to Norrie. However, the Brit made it to the semifinals here last year. His prior experience in such matches also give him an advantage, all of which could tilt the proceedings in his favor.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in four sets.

