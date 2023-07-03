Wimbledon 2023: Casper Ruud vs Liam Broady preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs Liam Broady

Date: July 5, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Casper Ruud vs Liam Broady preview

Ruud is through to the second round.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud will take on British wildcard Liam Broady in the Wimbledon 2023 second round on Wednesday.

World No. 4 Ruud faced a rather stern challenge from French qualifier Laurent Lokoli in his opener. The two-time Roland Garros finalist got off to a bright start, pocketing the opener for the loss of just one game, but Lokoli stunned the Norwegian, pocketing a hard-fought second set after 12 games.

Normal service soon resumed, though, as Ruud broke decisively in the seventh game of the third set to take a two-sets-to-one lead. The Norwegian then dropped just three games in the fourth set as he improved to 23-12 on the season, notching up only his second win in four visits to SW19 (excluding qualifying).

Meanwhile, the 142nd-ranked Broady had a comparatively easier outing against another Frenchmant, Constant Lestienne. The 29-year-old burst out of the gates, dropping just four games to take a commanding two-set lead.

Lestienne offered sterner resistance in the third - winning five games - but was unable to extend the contest as Broady improved to 3-4 on the season and 5-5 at Wimbledon, where he made the third round last year.

Broady's two other wins this year have come at Doha and Eastbourne last week. He has sizzled on the Challenger Tour, though, winning at Vilnius and finishing second-best at Biel and reaching the quarterfinals at two other events.

Casper Ruud vs Liam Broady head-to-head

The two players haven't played before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Casper Ruud vs Liam Broady odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Casper Ruud Liam Broady

The odds will be updated when they release.

Casper Ruud vs Liam Broady prediction

Broady is back in the second round at SW19.

Both Ruud and Broady are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles.

Both are not particularly known for their big serves and power games, but Ruud is obviously the more experienced and consistent of the two. However, their grasscourt pedigrees are surprisingly similar. Ruud is 4-5 on grass, including two wins at Wimbledon, while Broady is 7-14, with five of them coming at SW19.

The two players have taken contrasting routes to the second round, with Ruud dropping a set and Broady none. However, the Norwegian's superior all-court game should see him reach the Wimbledon third round for the first time.

Pick: Ruud in four sets

