Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will square off against Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Medvedev faced Arthur Fery in the first round here. The Russian was the first to strike in the opening set by snagging a break in the fifth game to go 3-2 up. However, he surrendered his lead immediately in the next game.

Medvedev eventually broke through Fery's defense as he swept the last three game of the set to clinch it. The former led 4-2 in the second set, but once again saw his lead evaporate before his eyes. But the Russian managed to recover yet again, claiming the set by bagging the last couple of games.

Medvedev found himself in the driver's seat in the third set as well. He didn't give up his lead this time and broke Fery's serve twice to win the match 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 and make a triumphant return to Wimbledon.

Mannarino drew Alexander Shevchenko in the first round. The Frenchman was in control of the match right from the start as he broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to win the contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Mannarino leads Medvedev 4-2 in the head-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter at last month's Libema Open in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -400 +1.5 (-1000) Over 37.5 (-130) Adrian Mannarino +290 -1.5 (+475) Under 37.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 cinch Championships.

Medvedev was tested a fair bit by Fery in the previous round, but managed to overcome a fiesty challenge by his younger adversary. The Russian struck 45 winners in contrast to 30 unforced errors.

Mannarino has proven to be a thorn in Medvedev's side for quite a long time now. Four of their six encounters have taken place on grass, with the Frenchman winning three of them, including their most recent one.

The two faced off just last month at the Libema Open. Medvedev claimed the first set, but went on to lose the match in three sets. The Russian hasn't been too convincing on grass this season, mainly due to his return position and clumsy footwork.

Medvedev's serve has also been rather inconsistent. If his serve reaches its former potency once again, he could certainly have a shot against Mannarino. He has beaten the Frenchman on grass once before, so if everything falls into place, he has it in him to repeat the feat.

One can't expect a player like Medvedev to not learn from hsi mistakes and improve himself. The Russian has a shot, provided he makes the necessary adjustments needed to win. However, based on their recent results and head-to-head, Mannarino will be expected to come out on top.

Pick: Adrian Mannarino to win in five sets.

