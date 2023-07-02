Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Arthur Fery

Date: July 4, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will take on Arthur Fery in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

After a slow start to the year which resulted in Medvedev's third round exit from the Australian Open, he turned things around in spectacular fashion. He claimed three successive titles, with his 19-match unbeaten run coming to an end in the final of the Indian Wells Masters against Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev resumed his winning ways at the Miami Open, clinching his fourth title of the season over Jannik Sinner in the final. He improved his results on clay, ultimately capturing his maiden title on the surface at the Italian Open.

Consequently, Medvedev was expected to make a deep run at the French Open. Instead, he lost to Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round itself. His grass swing started on a losing note as well, going down to Adrian Mannarino in his opener at the Libema Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut proved to be Medvedev nemesis once again as the he lost to him in the quarterfinals of the Halle Open. The 27-year old is now back at Wimbledon after missing last year's edition due to a ban on Russian players.

Fery was one of the wildcard recipients at Wimbledon. In the weeks leading up to the grass court Major, he notched up his maiden win on the Challenger circuit by defeating veteran Steve Johnson in the first round of the Nottingham Open. The Brit lost to Dominik Koepfer in the next round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery prediction

Arthur Fery at the 2023 Rothesay Open Nottingham.

Medvedev's results on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon haven't been too good this time, compiling a 2-2 record. This is in stark contrast to last year, when he made it to the final of both tournaments he competed in on the surface.

Fery is a promising young talent, but even with Medvedev's relatively poor form at the moment, defeating him in a best-of-five format won't be easy. The Brit, who's making his Grand Slam debut, is yet to win a main draw match on the ATP Tour.

Fery has mainly plied his trade on the ITF circuit so far and the there's a huge gulf between the quality of players there and on the main tour. The home crowd could possibly push the British youngster to perform at a high level, but a player of Medvedev's caliber is unlikely to lose against a player ranked outside the top 350.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

