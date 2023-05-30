"Daniil Medvedev really won Rome just to screw over the Roland Garros draw" - Tennis fans react to Russian's French Open 1R defeat

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was stunned by qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round of the 2023 French Open. The Russian struggled against windy conditions and the Brazilian's formidable forehand in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, defeat.

Medvedev arrived at Roland Garros in good form, having won his first title on clay at the Masters 1000 in Rome. However, World No.172 Seyboth Wild took advantage of Medvedev's inconsistency to book his first Grand Slam second-round spot.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



World No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild knocks out Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure the 1st Grand Slam main draw victory of his career!



#RolandGarros WILD things happen! 🤯World No. 172Thiago Seyboth Wild knocks out Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure the 1st Grand Slam main draw victory of his career! WILD things happen! 🤯World No. 172 🇧🇷 Thiago Seyboth Wild knocks out Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure the 1st Grand Slam main draw victory of his career!#RolandGarros https://t.co/reM0CF4e4x

Following the remarkable upset, tennis fans reacted to the situation on social media. One user ironically stated that they love how everyone hyped up Daniil Medvedev after his title in Rome and that they will be rooting for Thiago Seyboth Wild throughout the tournament just for pulling off this major upset.

"I love how everyone hyped him up just to get knocked out in R1. Absolutely love it! I’ll be supporting this bloke the entire tournament because of this," the user wrote.

GOATSTRI @Gayyivan @TennisTV @thiagoswild I love how everyone hyped him up just to get knocked out in R1. Absolutely love it! I’ll be supporting this bloke the entire tournament because of this. @TennisTV @thiagoswild I love how everyone hyped him up just to get knocked out in R1. Absolutely love it! I’ll be supporting this bloke the entire tournament because of this.

Another user sarcastically suggested that the Russian's triumph in Rome was a deliberate move to disrupt the Roland Garros draw.

"Medvedev really won Rome just to screw over the Roland Garros draw and said my job here is done," the user tweeted.

Ella | ❤️ Tennis | @tennis_poetry Medvedev really won Rome just to screw over the Roland Garros draw and said my job here is done Medvedev really won Rome just to screw over the Roland Garros draw and said my job here is done

Another account was understandably upset by Daniil Medvedev's shocking defeat, and they posted:

"What??? Rome gave me hopes for nothing. 15 DFs and that too against a man who hasn't won a tour level match in more than an year, he was clearly not feeling it."

Navya @Navya_0404



15 DFs and that too against a man who hasn't won a tour level match in more than an year, he was clearly not feeling it. Tennis TV @TennisTV



@thiagoswild | #RolandGarros VAMOSSSS! VAMOSSSS! 🇧🇷@thiagoswild | #RolandGarros https://t.co/TZ4NelCDMr What??? Rome gave me hopes for nothing15 DFs and that too against a man who hasn't won a tour level match in more than an year, he was clearly not feeling it. twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… What??? Rome gave me hopes for nothing 😭😭15 DFs and that too against a man who hasn't won a tour level match in more than an year, he was clearly not feeling it. twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Akanimoh @drachomi @TennisTV @thiagoswild Damn. Really thought Danil was going to take the Rolan Garros @TennisTV @thiagoswild Damn. Really thought Danil was going to take the Rolan Garros

G.o.a.t @Vuk135 @TennisTV



Thiago was very very good today and his forehand was just perfect today.



Sadly he'll probably loose in the next round as that's how every big upset ends up @thiagoswild Medvedev had no game plan to stop Thiago today, he was just pushing the ball back and hoping that the guy makes a mistake.Thiago was very very good today and his forehand was just perfect today.Sadly he'll probably loose in the next round as that's how every big upset ends up @TennisTV @thiagoswild Medvedev had no game plan to stop Thiago today, he was just pushing the ball back and hoping that the guy makes a mistake.Thiago was very very good today and his forehand was just perfect today.Sadly he'll probably loose in the next round as that's how every big upset ends up

"Beating him is a dream come true" - Thiago Seyboth Wild after defeating Daniil Medvedev

Thiago Seyboth Wild hit 69 winners in his match against Daniil Medvedev.

Thiago Seyboth Wild expressed his elation after defeating Daniil Medvedev, calling it a dream come true to play against such a skilled opponent. He revealed that his strategy focused on approaching the net frequently and utilizing his powerful forehand against the Russian, which ultimately proved successful.

"I have watched Daniil play for my entire junior career, up until today. Playing on this court against this kind of player and beating him is a dream come true," Seyboth Wild said. "Walking on court I just wanted to get to the net as much as possible and use my forehand against his and it worked pretty well."

The Brazilian then acknowledged the challenge he faced in the form of cramping during the second set. However, he also expressed his happiness with his overall performance.

"It was pretty tough. I started cramping in the second set. I did my best and tried to play my best tennis and it worked," Seyboth Wild said. "I am really happy with the way I played."

Poll : 0 votes