Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: July 12, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will square off against Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Medvedev kicked off his campaign here by defeating Arthur Fery and followed it up with wins over Adrian Mannarino and Marton Fucsovics. He was up against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Medvedev broke Lehecka's serve in the very first game of the match. He consolidated his position with a break of serve and maintained the lead until the end to clinch the first set.

While Medvedev faced some resistance from Lehecka in the second set, the former still broke his serve twice to claim the set. Unfortunately, the Czech was unable to continue after this point, sending the Russian into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-2, ret. scoreline.

Eubanks knocked out Thiago Monteiro, Cameron Norrie and Christopher O'Connell to set up a fourth round showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The American went down an early break in the first set and then dropped his serve once again towards the end to lose the set.

Eubanks bounced back by capturing the second set in the tie-break, but Tsitsipas took the lead yet again by nabbing the third set. With his back up against the wall, the American raised his level.

A single break of serve sealed the fourth set in Eubanks' favor. He led 2-0 in the final set, but Tsitsipas fought back to level the score. The American managed to snag another break to go 4-3 up and held on to the lead to win the match 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Medvedev leads Eubanks 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Miami Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Eubanks was living on the edge, but staged a brilliant comeback to defeat Tsitsipas. His serve helped him out a fair bit, but his count of 13 aces was low by his usual standards.

Eubanks also was a bit inconsistent during return games in the previous round. It could prove to be costly against Medvedev if he doesn't improve in that aspect. As for the Russian, he was playing quite well when Lehecka was forced to throw in the towel.

Eubanks could put Medvedev in a spot of bother with his brand of tennis. He uses his one-handed backhand quite well to attack and hit winners. The Russian has been a bit passive in his matches at times, but will need to be more proactive in this encounter.

Grass isn't Medvedev's strongest surface and his scrappy play can only take him so far. However, one can't discount him because of his overall resume. He's a proven champion and if he plays like one, he could make it through. But anything less than his absolute best leaves the door open for Eubanks to continue his dream run.

Pick: Christopher Eubanks to win in four sets.

