Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to final ft. potential SF clash with Jannik Sinner

Four-time defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is gunning for Grand Slam history.

Coming off a 23rd Major title at Roland Garros, the Super Serb is looking to become the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles and move level with all-time leader Margaret Court.

An eighth triumph at SW19 will also make Djokovic the joint-most successful male player in Wimbledon history, alongside Roger Federer.

The Serb faces a fairly challenging route to a fifth straight title at the grasscourt Major. On that note, here's a look at his road to the final:

# Novak Djokovic's 1R opponent - Pedro Cachin

Pedro Cachin

Novak Djokovic opens his campaign for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title against Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

The World No. 67 is 9-17 on the season and lost his only tour-level grasscourt match in 2023 at Mallorca this week (to Yannik Hanfmann). Having fallen in qualifying in his last three appearances (2015, 2019, 2022), Cachin qualified directly for the main draw this time.

However, the Argentine only played his first match on grass this week, which he lost, and is not expected to cause many problems to Djokovic, who is meeting Cachin for the first time.

Possible 2R opponent: Brandon Nakashima

Brandon Nakashima

Going purely by rankings, the 51st-ranked Brandon Nakashima is Djokovic's possible second-round opponent.

The 21-year-old fell to 7-11 on the season after stumbling in his Eastbourne opener against Aleksandar Vukic this week. That came after an opening-round loss at 's-Hertogenbosch and a run to the last 16 at Halle.

Making his third appearance at Wimbledon, Nakashima will fancy his chances of crossing the opening hurdle against World No. 71 Jordan Thompson. The American made the fourth round last year, losing to eventual finalist Nick Kyrgios.

This is another first-time matchup for Djokovic, but the Serb should move through unscathed to the next round.

# Possible 3R opponent - Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka

If one goes by seedings and rankings, Stan Wawrinka isn't expected to reach the third round.

However, his first-round opponent Emil Ruusuvuori, and possible second-round opponents Bernabe Zapata Miralles and 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry are relatively inexperienced, especially on grass.

The three-time Grand Slam winner hasn't been to the third round at SW19 in eight years. However, considering the relative grasscourt pedigree - or the lack of it - of opponents in his section, Wawrinka will fancy his chances of reaching the third round.

The Swiss has never clashed with Djokovic on grass and has won only six of 26 meetings. Considering the same, the defending champion should have a fairly comfortable outing.

Possible 4R opponent - Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti is a possible fourth-round opponent for the history-chasing Djokovic.

The 14th seed is coming off a quarterfinal run at Halle, where he fell to Holger Rune to fall to 20-15 on the season. Before that, the Italian had also made the last eight at Stuttgart, losing to eventual champion Frances Tiafoe.

Considering his promising form on grass this season, Musetti will fancy his chances of opening his account at Wimbledon after losing his two previous matches.

Musetti has a win against Djokovic in four meetings - 2023 Monte-Carlo quarterfinals - and took the first two sets off the Serb in their first meeting in the fourth round at Roland Garros two years ago. However, Djokovic should see off the challenge from the young Italian.

Possible QF opponent - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev could pose a formidable challenge to Djokovic in the last eight.

The World No. 7 made the final in Halle in his only grasscourt appearance of the season. He's 31-13 in 2023 but has a rather middling record at Wimbledon, going 5-3. Three of those wins came during his run to the fourth round last year.

However, considering his form this year, Rublev will fancy his chances of reaching the last eight despite grass not being his forte. He has won only one of his four meetings with Djokovic, so the pair's first meeting on grass is unlikely to go Rublev's way.

Possible SF opponent - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has been the epitome of consistency, especially this year, reaching semifinals at multiple Masters 1000 events.

The eighth seed is coming off successive quarterfinals at 's-Hertogenbosch and Halle and also made the last eight at Wimbledon, where he took the first two sets off Djokovic to threaten a huge upset.

Unfortunately, he couldn't complete the job but will fancy his chances of reaching his first semifinal at Wimbledon, where the Serb could be in wait. Considering the 36-year-old's superior all-court pedigree, especially on grass, he should emerge triumphant again, having won both previous meetings with Sinner.

Possible final opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

This will be the dream final and a deserving one at that if the matchup materializes.

Carlos Alcaraz is a relative greenhorn on grass, having won only nine matches (out of 11) on the surface. However, five of them came last week at Queen's - where he won his first of likely multiple grasscourt titles.

Having made a rousing 40-4 start to the season, Alcaraz is expected to better his fourth-round appearance from last year as he looks to become the newest Wimbledon champion.

He has split his two meetings with the reigning champion, but considering the Serb's pedigree and history at SW19, Alcaraz will likely have to wait for his maiden triumph at the prestigious grasscourt Major.

