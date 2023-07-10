Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: July 10, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina will take on World No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Rybakina scored wins over Shelby Rogers and Alize Cornet to reach the third round, where she faced home favorite Katie Boulter. The Kazakh put up a commanding performance as she lost just one game in each set to win the match 6-1, 6-1.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, was pushed to the distance in both of her prior matches, but managed to defeat Yulia Putintseva and Jaqueline Cristian in three sets. She was up against Sorana Cirstea in the third round.

Haddad Maia broke her opponent's serve twice as she jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Cirstea fought back by claiming the next couple of games, but the Brazilian bagged the next three in a row to take the set.

Haddad Maia raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set and held on to it to win the match 6-2, 6-2. She has now made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Haddad Maia leads Rybakina 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart following the Kazakh's retirement in the second set.

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 21.5 (-125) Beatriz Haddad Maia +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 21.5 (-110)

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both had relatively easier outings in the previous round, especially Rybakina. She didn't face a single break point, won 84% of her first-serve points and struck 20 winners compared to 14 unforced errors.

Haddad Maia's serving stats were pretty good too and she hit more winners than Rybakina while committing less errors. She has already notched up two wins over the Kazakh this season, proving to be a difficult match-up for her.

Haddad Maia won 12 matches in a row on grass last year and is quite a capable player on the surface, in an era where not many do well on it. Rybakina has the edge when it comes to serve, but even a minor misstep on it could cost her.

As a first time defending champion, the Kazakh also has a different kind of pressure to contend with.

Haddad Maia's defensive skills force Rybakina to take additional risks, which leads to more errors. The former has the game to send the defending champion packing, but will need to be at her best as well. This contest could swing either way, but if both play at a high level, then one can count on the Kazakh to come out on top.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

